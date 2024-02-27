Brandon Jenner's Wife Cayley Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 Together

Watch : Did Brandon Jenner Kiss Kim Kardashian?

Brandon Jenner's family is growing again.

The reality star and his wife Cayley Jenner are expecting their third child together, they announced on Feb. 27.

Their baby on the way—who is due to arrive in August—will join their 4-year-old twins Bo and Sam, 4, as well as Brandon's daughter Eva, 8, from a previous relationship with Leah James.

The couple found out about Cayley's pregnancy in December, though Brandon—Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson—already had a hunch. As Cayley recounted to People,

"When I went to tell Brandon that night as we were getting ready for bed he totally beat me to the punch," Cayley told People. "I had the tests in my pocket and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, ‘So how pregnant do you think you are?' I was floored."

She added, "We conceived on Thanksgiving, which is so cute and special. I feel so grateful to get to do it all over again."