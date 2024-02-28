Wear the New Elegant Casual Trend with These Chic & Relaxed Clothing Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you like to dress for comfort and style at the same time? Do you refuse to wear restrictive clothes? Do you want your outfit to easily dress up or down? Then you might be leaning into the elegant casual trend. That's right, there's a name for that chic, yet comfortable aesthetic. It involves classic, timeless pieces that can transition from day to night or even give you a cool, effortless vibe for travel. If this is how you already dress and are looking for a wardrobe refresh, or if you're looking to dress the style, then you're in luck. I've rounded up the tops, bottoms, dresses, and jumpsuits that rock the trend and can get you started.

Want something that can even make a plain white t-shirt look stylish? Then I have got the cutest blazer for you – and it comes in 24 colors. Working from home and need a chic piece that can look good on Zoom and transition easily to dinner and drinks? Then scroll down for a satin jumpsuit – with pockets. Looking to wear something oversized that doesn't look too oversized? Then check out this ribbed turtleneck sweater with batwing sleeves. There's something for everyone, and so many colors and size options available.

So, keep on scrolling to find the best elegant casual clothes to get you into the trend. They're perfect for running errands, travel, work, home, going out, and everything in between.