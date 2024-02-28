Wear the New Elegant Casual Trend with These Chic & Relaxed Clothing Picks

From cute, cropped t-shirts to slim pants with a belted waist, these are the chic and comfy finds you'll want to wear on repeat.

By Megan Gray Feb 28, 2024 12:00 PMTags
shop_elegant casual clothes_thumbnail

Do you like to dress for comfort and style at the same time? Do you refuse to wear restrictive clothes? Do you want your outfit to easily dress up or down? Then you might be leaning into the elegant casual trend. That's right, there's a name for that chic, yet comfortable aesthetic. It involves classic, timeless pieces that can transition from day to night or even give you a cool, effortless vibe for travel. If this is how you already dress and are looking for a wardrobe refresh, or if you're looking to dress the style, then you're in luck. I've rounded up the tops, bottoms, dresses, and jumpsuits that rock the trend and can get you started.

Want something that can even make a plain white t-shirt look stylish? Then I have got the cutest blazer for you – and it comes in 24 colors. Working from home and need a chic piece that can look good on Zoom and transition easily to dinner and drinks? Then scroll down for a satin jumpsuit – with pockets. Looking to wear something oversized that doesn't look too oversized? Then check out this ribbed turtleneck sweater with batwing sleeves. There's something for everyone, and so many colors and size options available.

So, keep on scrolling to find the best elegant casual clothes to get you into the trend. They're perfect for running errands, travel, work, home, going out, and everything in between.

Tankaneo Women Half Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt

Available in tons of cute colors, this cropped t-shirt is beloved by reviewers who rave about the perfect cut -- not too long and not too short. Pair it with high waisted pants, gold accent jewelry, and a blazer, and you're elegantly casual.

$19.99
Amazon

BTFBM Women's Casual Knit Long Pullover Sweater

Wear it as a dress or pair it with leggings, this long sweater is sure to gain compliments. It comes in 8 colors from Small to X-Large and one reviewer sums it up, " Its comfortable, flattering, fun and easy to wear dressy or casually!"

$42.99
Amazon

MEROKEETY Women's Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress

Chic and stylish, this short sleeve dress is another great example of dressy comfort. It features pockets, a belted waist that you can tie in the front, back, or to the side, is available in 28 colors, and you can get it in sizes Small to X-Large.

$47.99
$35.99
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

With a ribbed turtleneck design, batwing sleeves, and side vents for movement, this oversized sweater is warm, cozy, and fashionable. One fan also reported, "Nice long length is perfect for leggings."

$59.99
$39.99
Amazon

Cicy Bell Women's Casual Blazer

This casual blazer is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe, or any wardrobe, really. It can transition easily from day to night and can even dress up a t-shirt and jeans. You can get it in 24 colors and sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.

$70.99
$57.99
Amazon

BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirts for Women

Another wardrobe staple is a white button down shirt, like this oversized option. It can elevate the aesthetic of any outfit and looks effortlessly chic. You can get it in 22 other colors and sizing from Small to XX-Large. 

$40.99
$26.99
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer 2 Piece Tracksuit

If you're traveling and want to look cool, yet feel comfortable, then you need this two-piece tracksuit. Featuring capped sleeves and a jogger cut in the pants, it might just become your everyday fit. It's available in a few colors, from Small to X-Large, 

$34.99
Amazon
read
GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants

Comfy, yet classy, these high waisted black pants can level up any look. Plus, the removable belt tie and bows at the ankle add a cute touch. They're available in tons of colorways and sizing from Small to X-Large.

$45.99
$35.98
Amazon

ECOWISH Womens Wide Leg Split Jumpsuits

Looking for an outfit that can take you from brunch to a party? Then you need to add this jumpsuit to your cart. It's loose, flowy, and features side splits on the leg to show a little skin. One fan wrote, "very comfortable and breezy outfit to attend a beachside wedding. Went from beachside to reception and was easy to wear."

$42.99
$34.99
Amazon

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover

This cozy, half-zip pullover can be worn with a t-shirt underneath or just worn solo -- you can even pull the shoulders down for an off-the-shoulder look. It comes in tons of colors, from Small to X-Large. This shopper succinctly noted, "Very cute design. Fits well. Looks elegant."

$41.99
$33.99
Amazon

MIHOLL Women's Ruched Bodycon Side Slit Midi Dress

With a ruched, bodycon design and flirty side slit, this midi dress can go from day to night with the right accessories. It's simple, yet elegant, and comes in sizes Small to X-Large.

$43.99
$39.99
Amazon

BTFBM Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuits

A satiny jumpsuit with pockets? Yes, please. This jumpsuit comes with a soft, silky feel, adjustable spaghetti straps, and an elastic drawstring waist that's super cute, yet comfy. Reviewers rave that it's flattering and comes with lots of compliments.

$40.99
$38.99
Amazon

ECOWISH Womens Casual Midi Dresses

Your cart needs this classic midi dress ASAP. It features a flowy design with a tie waist, and pockets, and comes in tons of colors. One fan reported, "I get so many compliments on this dress. It looks so elegant on, is a great value, and feels good to the touch."

$36.98
Amazon

Looking for the perfect pair of black pants? Then check out these versatile black pant picks that go with EVERYTHING.

