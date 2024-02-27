What's New on Peacock in March 2024: Harry Potter, Kill Bill and More

Peacock is bringing the magic to its streaming service with all of the Harry Potter movies, plus new series like Apples Never Fall, from the same author as Big Little Lies.

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 27, 2024 9:22 PMTags
TVHarry PotterShowsCelebritiesPeacock
Watch: Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

You're coming to Peacock, Harry.

In fact, the entire Harry Potter franchise will be available to watch on the streaming platform beginning next month. And the eight magical movies are just some of many old favorites—and exciting new releases—heading to Peacock.

For those looking for something a little more heart punching, Quentin Tarantino's iconic Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 will be available starting March 1.

And for those feeling the '90s nostalgia, there's plenty to enjoy on Peacock, with The Nanny and Death Becomes Her as well as My Cousin Vinny and Reality Bites all available to watch next month.

March's line-up also includes Peacock originals Apples Never Fall, based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name, starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill and Alison Brie on March 14. Additionally, Stormy a new documentary about Stormy Daniels where the former porn star tells her own story debuts March 18, and The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, a docuseries that takes viewers into the high-stakes world of ranches in rural Missouri hits the service on March 28.

photos
2024 TV Premiere Dates

And just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the horror franchise Leprechaun will be on-hand to give horror lovers a scare.

Keep reading for the full list of everything coming to Peacock in March.

Fox/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Trending Stories

1

Palace Shares Kate Middleton Update After Prince William Misses Event

2

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reveal Real Reason Behind 2003 Breakup

3

Thomas Kingston, Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, Dead at 45

March 1

9 to 5

About Last Night

Alien

Along Came a Nanny

American Ultra

Aquaman

Arrival

At Home in Mitford

Atonement

Back to The Future

Back to The Future II

Back to The Future III

The Big Lebowski

Booksmart

Brokeback Mountain

The Color of Rain

Come Play

Conan The Barbarian

The Constant Gardener

Criminal

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dallas Buyers Club

Daniel Isn't Real

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dead Presidents

Death Becomes Her

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Dredd

Easter Under Wraps

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fatale

Flip That Romance

The Flock

Follow Your Heart

Francesca Quinn, P.I.

G.I. Jane

A Godwink Christmas

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love

Hanna

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Hellboy

Home

Hop

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Iron Lady

It's a Wonderful Afterlife

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jesus Christ Superstar (2012)

Josie and The Pussycats

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Killers

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Last Temptation of Christ

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law Abiding Citizen

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Moonwalkers

My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny

News of The World

The Next Three Days

Over The Hedge

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man

The Place Beyond The Pines

The Possession

Pretty Woman

The Prince of Egypt

Promising Young Woman

Ray

Reality Bites

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T.

Snowpiercer

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love

Suffragette

Superbad

Sweet Carolina

Transporter 3

V For Vendetta

Vanity Fair

Vice

The Way Back

Wedding Planner Mystery

Wild Card

Working Girl

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

March 2

Bee Movie

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 3

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 4

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 5

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 6

Crazy Rich Asians

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Premonition

She Said

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

CBS via Getty Images

March 7

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

March 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

March 9

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 10

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 11

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 12

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 13

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 14

Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Unlocked

March 15

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls Band Together Sing-Along

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 16

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 17

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Universal Pictures/Getty Images

March 18

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Stormy (Peacock Original)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 19

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 20

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Violent Night

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 21

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

March 22

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

On Fire

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 23

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 24

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 25

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 26

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 27

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Tár

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes

The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

March 29

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 30

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 31

Black Christmas

Come Play

A Cowgirl's Story

Cowgirls N Angels

Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota's Summer

Good Hair

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Keeping The Faith

Silent Night

Live Sports & Events

March 1-2: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's Championship  

March 1-3: World Athletics Indoor Championships 

March 1-3: PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 

March 1-3: HSBC SVNS Rugby – Los Angeles, CA

March 2: SuperMX World Champs – Daytona Beach, FL

March 2: 1/ST RACING Tour Horse Racing 

March 2-3: FIS Alpine World Cup – Aspen, CO 

March 2-4: Premier League Match Week 27 

March 3: Big Ten Women's Basketball – Maryland vs. Indiana

March 3: ISA World Surf Games

March 3-10: Paris-Nice Cycling

March 4-6: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

March 5: Big Ten Men's Basketball – Purdue vs. Illinois

March 6: Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament

March 7-8: TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL 

March 7-10: LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA 

March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open 

March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational 

March 7-10: ISU World Speed Skating Championships – Inzell, Germany 

March 8-10: PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic 

March 9: SuperMX World Champs – Birmingham, AL

March 9: Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. Scotland, England vs. Ireland

March 9: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – St. Petersburg, FL

March 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs León 

March 9-11: Premier League Match Week 28 

March 10: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. France

March 10: IndyCar – Streets of St. Petersburg 

March 11-17: PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS Championship 

March 13: Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

March 14-16: IMSA – Sebring, FL

March 16: SuperMX World Champs – Indianapolis, IN

March 16: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Italy, Ireland v. Scotland*, France v. England

March 16: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. América 

March 16-17: Premier League Match Week 29 

March 16-17: World Short Track Championships – Rotterdam, Netherlands

March 16-17: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals – Saalbach

March 16-17 - FIS Austria – Montafon

March 18-24: Volta a Catalunya Cycling

March 20-24: World Figure Skating Championships – Montreal, Canada 

March 21-24: PGA TOUR Valspar Championship 

March 21-24: LGPA FIR HILLS Seri Pak LA Open 

March 22-24: World Cup Finals – Saalbach

March 22-24: PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic 

March 23: SuperMX World Champs – Seattle, WA

March 23: Louisiana Derby 

March 24: IndyCar – The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge 

March 28-31: PGA TOUR: Texas Children's Houston Open 

March 28-31: LPGA Tour: Ford Championship presented by KCC 

March 29-31: PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic 

March 30: World Athletics Cross Country Championships

March 30: SuperMX World Champs – St. Louis, MO

March 30: Florida Derby 

March 30-31: Premier League Match Week 30 

March 31: Boxxer: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke 

(E! and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Palace Shares Kate Middleton Update After Prince William Misses Event

2

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reveal Real Reason Behind 2003 Breakup

3

Mad Men Actor Eddie Driscoll Dead at 60

4

Pink’s Daughter Willow Debuts Twinning Hair Transformation During Tour

5

Bobby Berk's Queer Eye Replacement Revealed