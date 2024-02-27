What's New on Peacock in March 2024: Harry Potter, Kill Bill and More

You're coming to Peacock, Harry.
In fact, the entire Harry Potter franchise will be available to watch on the streaming platform beginning next month. And the eight magical movies are just some of many old favorites—and exciting new releases—heading to Peacock.
For those looking for something a little more heart punching, Quentin Tarantino's iconic Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 will be available starting March 1.
And for those feeling the '90s nostalgia, there's plenty to enjoy on Peacock, with The Nanny and Death Becomes Her as well as My Cousin Vinny and Reality Bites all available to watch next month.
March's line-up also includes Peacock originals Apples Never Fall, based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name, starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill and Alison Brie on March 14. Additionally, Stormy a new documentary about Stormy Daniels where the former porn star tells her own story debuts March 18, and The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, a docuseries that takes viewers into the high-stakes world of ranches in rural Missouri hits the service on March 28.
And just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the horror franchise Leprechaun will be on-hand to give horror lovers a scare.
Keep reading for the full list of everything coming to Peacock in March.
March 1
9 to 5
About Last Night
Alien
Along Came a Nanny
American Ultra
Aquaman
Arrival
At Home in Mitford
Atonement
Back to The Future
Back to The Future II
Back to The Future III
The Big Lebowski
Booksmart
Brokeback Mountain
The Color of Rain
Come Play
Conan The Barbarian
The Constant Gardener
Criminal
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dallas Buyers Club
Daniel Isn't Real
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dead Presidents
Death Becomes Her
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Dredd
Easter Under Wraps
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fatale
Flip That Romance
The Flock
Follow Your Heart
Francesca Quinn, P.I.
G.I. Jane
A Godwink Christmas
A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love
Hanna
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2
Hellboy
Home
Hop
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Iron Lady
It's a Wonderful Afterlife
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Jesus Christ Superstar (2012)
Josie and The Pussycats
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Killers
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Last Temptation of Christ
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law Abiding Citizen
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
A League of Their Own
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Little Rascals
Lost in Translation
Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)
Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Moonwalkers
My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5
My Cousin Vinny
News of The World
The Next Three Days
Over The Hedge
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man
The Place Beyond The Pines
The Possession
Pretty Woman
The Prince of Egypt
Promising Young Woman
Ray
Reality Bites
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
S.W.A.T.
Snowpiercer
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
A Splash of Love
Suffragette
Superbad
Sweet Carolina
Transporter 3
V For Vendetta
Vanity Fair
Vice
The Way Back
Wedding Planner Mystery
Wild Card
Working Girl
March 2
Bee Movie
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 3
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 4
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 5
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 6
Crazy Rich Asians
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Premonition
She Said
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 7
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
March 8
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
March 9
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 10
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 11
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 12
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 13
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 14
Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Unlocked
March 15
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls Band Together Sing-Along
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 17
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 18
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Stormy (Peacock Original)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 19
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 20
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Violent Night
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 21
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
March 22
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
On Fire
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 23
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 24
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 25
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 26
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 27
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Tár
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 28
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes
The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
March 29
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 30
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 31
Black Christmas
Come Play
A Cowgirl's Story
Cowgirls N Angels
Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota's Summer
Good Hair
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Keeping The Faith
Silent Night
Live Sports & Events
March 1-2: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's Championship
March 1-3: World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 1-3: PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
March 1-3: HSBC SVNS Rugby – Los Angeles, CA
March 2: SuperMX World Champs – Daytona Beach, FL
March 2: 1/ST RACING Tour Horse Racing
March 2-3: FIS Alpine World Cup – Aspen, CO
March 2-4: Premier League Match Week 27
March 3: Big Ten Women's Basketball – Maryland vs. Indiana
March 3: ISA World Surf Games
March 3-10: Paris-Nice Cycling
March 4-6: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
March 5: Big Ten Men's Basketball – Purdue vs. Illinois
March 6: Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
March 7-8: TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL
March 7-10: LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA
March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open
March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 7-10: ISU World Speed Skating Championships – Inzell, Germany
March 8-10: PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic
March 9: SuperMX World Champs – Birmingham, AL
March 9: Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. Scotland, England vs. Ireland
March 9: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – St. Petersburg, FL
March 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs León
March 9-11: Premier League Match Week 28
March 10: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. France
March 10: IndyCar – Streets of St. Petersburg
March 11-17: PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS Championship
March 13: Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament
March 14-16: IMSA – Sebring, FL
March 16: SuperMX World Champs – Indianapolis, IN
March 16: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Italy, Ireland v. Scotland*, France v. England
March 16: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. América
March 16-17: Premier League Match Week 29
March 16-17: World Short Track Championships – Rotterdam, Netherlands
March 16-17: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals – Saalbach
March 16-17 - FIS Austria – Montafon
March 18-24: Volta a Catalunya Cycling
March 20-24: World Figure Skating Championships – Montreal, Canada
March 21-24: PGA TOUR Valspar Championship
March 21-24: LGPA FIR HILLS Seri Pak LA Open
March 22-24: World Cup Finals – Saalbach
March 22-24: PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic
March 23: SuperMX World Champs – Seattle, WA
March 23: Louisiana Derby
March 24: IndyCar – The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge
March 28-31: PGA TOUR: Texas Children's Houston Open
March 28-31: LPGA Tour: Ford Championship presented by KCC
March 29-31: PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic
March 30: World Athletics Cross Country Championships
March 30: SuperMX World Champs – St. Louis, MO
March 30: Florida Derby
March 30-31: Premier League Match Week 30
March 31: Boxxer: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke
(E! and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)