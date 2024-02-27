What's New on Peacock in March 2024: Harry Potter, Kill Bill and More

Watch : Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

You're coming to Peacock, Harry.

In fact, the entire Harry Potter franchise will be available to watch on the streaming platform beginning next month. And the eight magical movies are just some of many old favorites—and exciting new releases—heading to Peacock.

For those looking for something a little more heart punching, Quentin Tarantino's iconic Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 will be available starting March 1.

And for those feeling the '90s nostalgia, there's plenty to enjoy on Peacock, with The Nanny and Death Becomes Her as well as My Cousin Vinny and Reality Bites all available to watch next month.

March's line-up also includes Peacock originals Apples Never Fall, based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name, starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill and Alison Brie on March 14. Additionally, Stormy a new documentary about Stormy Daniels where the former porn star tells her own story debuts March 18, and The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, a docuseries that takes viewers into the high-stakes world of ranches in rural Missouri hits the service on March 28.