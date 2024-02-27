Is Kathy Hilton the Real Reason for Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley's Falling Out? See the Costars Face Off

Kathy Hilton may no longer be a castmember of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her controversial legacy is still making waves on the Bravo reality series.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of RHOBH's Feb. 28 reunion episode, host Andy Cohen grills former BFFs Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley about the real reason for their recent falling out. And, as it turns out, their bad blood seemingly stems from Dorit's closeness with Kyle's older sister amid the siblings' season 12 rift last year.
"I can say this with absolute assurance, there's nothing I've ever wanted more than for you and Kathy to be okay, period," Dorit tells her costar in the preview. "I have a relationship with Kathy, which was independent of my relationship with you. I didn't want to get in the middle."
However, Kyle notes "you didn't know her that well," prompting Dorit to continue to defend their friendship.
"I had never spent time with Kathy with you," she adds, "up until she filmed the show."
But Kyle, admittedly, still remains disappointed that Dorit didn't have her back after Kathy trashed her and the cast during her season 12 rant in Aspen.
"My point is we were closer," Kyle explains, "and the conversations that we were having led me to believe that you seemed to be very disappointed in her behavior."
Dorit's defense?
"Only when you would tell me stories that I never knew about from the past, obviously, I felt bad," the Beverly Beach founder claims. "They were stories and I don't wanna bring up here. That is the only time that I would say, 'Oh my goodness.'"
Kyle fires back, "No, it was the stuff that happened about Aspen."
See if the costars can mend their friendship when part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion kicks off Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
