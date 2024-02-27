Is Kathy Hilton the Real Reason for Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley's Falling Out? See the Costars Face Off

Watch : Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Reveal Their Pre-Red Carpet Routine

Kathy Hilton may no longer be a castmember of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her controversial legacy is still making waves on the Bravo reality series.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of RHOBH's Feb. 28 reunion episode, host Andy Cohen grills former BFFs Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley about the real reason for their recent falling out. And, as it turns out, their bad blood seemingly stems from Dorit's closeness with Kyle's older sister amid the siblings' season 12 rift last year.

"I can say this with absolute assurance, there's nothing I've ever wanted more than for you and Kathy to be okay, period," Dorit tells her costar in the preview. "I have a relationship with Kathy, which was independent of my relationship with you. I didn't want to get in the middle."

However, Kyle notes "you didn't know her that well," prompting Dorit to continue to defend their friendship.

"I had never spent time with Kathy with you," she adds, "up until she filmed the show."