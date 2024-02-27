TV Host Jesse Baird and Luke Davies Murder Case: Police Find Bodies of Missing Couple

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

An Australian murder investigation has a heartbreaking development.

Over a week after Jesse Baird, 26, and his boyfriend Luke Davies, 29, went missing in New South Wales (NSW), police believe they found the bodies of the two men. The update in case comes after their suspected murderer, 28-year-old police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, who previously dated Baird, disclosed the location of the bodies.

"We are very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said during a press conference on Feb. 27. "This information did come with the assistance of the accused, for which we are very grateful and I'm sure the families are very grateful."

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said during the conference that the bodies were discovered in two surf bags covered in debris on a property in the town of Bungonia.

Baird and Davies were last seen in Baird's home on Feb. 19. Fears for their safety then arose after some of their belongings were discovered bloodied in a skip container about 18 miles away, per CNN. The outlet also reported that Lamarre-Condon was subsequently arrested and charged with the couple's murder on Feb. 22 after a "projectile" and a fired cartridge that matched the officer's police-issued firearm were found in Baird's home.