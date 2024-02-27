Anne Hathaway Revives Her Devil Wears Prada Bangs With New Hair Transformation

Watch : 2024 SAG Awards: Billie Eilish, Anne Hathaway & More Best Red Carpet Moments!

Bangs for spring? Groundbreaking.

At least, when Anne Hathaway does it. In fact, the Devil Wears Prada alum's new fringe bangs, which she debuted at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Feb. 25, look identical to the hairstyle her character Andy Sachs has in the 2006 film.

For the Los Angeles event, Anne—who was nominated for Best supporting Performance for her role in Eileen—turned heads with a voluminous hairstyle that consisted of textured, tousled bangs and a soft blowout that had the slightest waves, courtesy of hairstylist Adir Abergel.

She paired the effortless look with a showstopping white jumpsuit by Valentino that featured all-over sequined and silver diamond embellishments.

The Oscar winner tied her outfit together with silver platform heels, a rosy pink lip and dainty jewelry pieces.

Although Anne channeled Andy at the ceremony, she really got into character a day prior at the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24. During the show, she reunited with Devil Wears Prada costars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt to present Male Actor in a Comedy Series.