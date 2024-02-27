Best Lip Oils of 2024 That Will Make Your Lips Shiny, Not Sticky

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Forget lipstick, lip gloss, and lip balm. Lip oil is the hottest beauty item of 2024. Lip oils are designed to deliver a wash of color and provide a glossy finish, all while acting as a lip treatment to give you soft, supple lips.

Ditch sticky gloss that can give you dry, chapped lips, and lip balm that doesn't deliver on color. These lip treatment oils are the perfect combination of beauty and skin-focused care that will help amp up your smile and get your lips noticed.

Our roundup of lip oils are made with hydrating key ingredients, including natural oils such as jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, and rosehip oil.

Unlike lip gloss, the best lip oils of 2024 will make your lips shiny, not sticky. Our picks include the best overall tinted lip oil from customer-loved brands in a range of color washes.

Keep reading to shop must-have lip care from Jason Wu Beauty, editor-loved Christian Dior lip oil, Clarins lip comfort oil, and a Sigma Beauty lip oil that will help soothe and heal chapped lips while providing color and shine.

Shop the Best Lip Oils in 2024

These nourishing lip oils provide gorgeous color, shine, and feature key ingredients such as natural oils that can act as a lip treatment to help combat dry, chapped lips.