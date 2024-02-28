Home for Spring Break? Here's How To Make Your Staycation Feel Like a Dream Getaway

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
February may seem extra long this year (OK, technically it is because of Leap Day, but even so), but if you remember, at the start of the month, Punxsutawney Phil predicted that we'll have an early spring this year. Sure enough, we're starting to see our favorite brands introduce warm-weather pieces (hello, SKIMS 2024 swim collection!), and our work calendars are being blocked off for spring vacation. From music festivals & tropical beaches to spontaneous camping & ski trips, it seems like almost everyone has something thrilling lined up for the plot. For all those girlies, we're so excited to see you thriving & living your best life, and we can't wait to hear all about it when you get back. With that said, this particular story is dedicated to our besties whose spring break plans sadly never made it out of the group chat, along with the homebodies who are opting to get their seasonal dose of rest & relaxation at home via a multi-course skincare regimen with a side of red wine, 9 p.m. bedtimes & a head start on spring cleaning.
If you identify as one of those girlies, listen up. Your location on the Find My app may be stationary, but that doesn't mean you have to give up spring break fun. After all, they do say that there's no place in the world like home, and we firmly stand by that. All that money you saved on a week's worth of plane tickets, car gas, hotels, and green tea shots can instead be used to upgrade & curate your space into a personal sanctuary — one where you truly enjoy spending most of your time in, both during spring break & beyond. (Of course, with that said, we believe in balance, and we're all for those "spring break (woohoo!)" moments, too.) So, if you want to learn how to turn your house into a home that feels as luxurious as a beachside resort, you're in the right place. From deluxe spa-worthy cosmetic organizers & candles to adorable margarita glasses, stunning swimsuits & cult-fave self-tanning creams that will instantly transport you to your dream warm-weather destination, these affordable to splurge-worthy finds will make you feel right at home (sweet home) this spring break.
Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses - Set of 4
You may not be chilling at a poolside bar in Cabo, but these adorable cactus glasses are the next best thing. From spicy margarita to sleepy girl mocktails, the glasses will add the perfect touch of fun whimsy to your staycation.
These glasses have 7,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "Two reasons I love these - the design is amazing! I love the cactus style and the colored glass on these! They're just amazing! Second, I love how much rim there is for tons of tajin around the edge! Tajin with every sip! They hold a whopping 16 oz, but aren't too heavy. The glass is sturdy but not so thick that it's too weighty."
Novogratz Helix Metal Bar Cart
Speaking of which, who needs to spend $16 on a shot at the bar when you could enjoy your favorite spirits (and snacks) from the comfort of your home, served straight from this gorgeous bar cart? It features a trendy, minimalistic gold finish with three large shelves to hold everything from liquor to silverware, cleaning supplies, books & more. Your home will feel so luxurious with this bar cart, and your wallet will thank you for saving 56% off too!
Szelam Digital Clock Large Display
Unplug from your phone and give your home a chic upgrade with this TikTok-favorite digital alarm clock. It has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers love not only the sleek design but also the intuitive features, such as the dimmable settings, memory function, and dual USB ports.
One reviewer called this the "Most stylish digital clock," adding, "Let's be honest… TikTok made me buy this and man was I excited to see it get delivered! The setup was super quick and easy. And it looks great with the mirrored effect! I love how it has an automated response to light so it gets dimmer as it gets dark or brightens if the room is bright. The big bold numbers is great too! It gives my room that extra touch it needed. A definite 10/10!"
Umbra Pirouette Cosmetic Organizer
Make your bathroom or vanity look straight out of a deluxe spa with this modern-chic cosmetic organizer. It's equally stunning and functional, featuring multiple compartments that rotate 360° for easy access to each step of your beauty regimen. You can adjust & customize the compartment heights to find your perfect fit, and the durable acrylic finish makes it easy to wipe down for cleaning.
Honey-Can-Do 15x5 Woven Storage Basket With Handle
One of the things that makes luxurious resorts feel so special is the extra care that goes into curating the space to perfection; it's truly all in the details. This storage basket, available in multiple sizes, will help you store away your books, magazines, movies, electronics, and other miscellaneous items around your house. Clear the clutter while turning your home into a Pinterest board-worthy space (all with minimal effort thanks to these baskets — out of sight, out of mind).
Double Stitch by Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket
If you're looking forward to spending your spring break glued to your bed or couch and catching up on sleep, this faux fur blanket has your name on it. I actually have this blanket, and the first time I wrapped myself in it right after opening (I know, I should've washed it first, but I was too excited about it), I slept for 12 hours straight. Mind you, I have a hard time falling & staying asleep, and I tend to wake up in three-hour intervals throughout the night. Not with this blanket — I was in dreamland for an entire half day, and there's nothing I love more than wrapping myself in the plush, oh-so-soft material like a burrito.
You can choose from two sizes and four neutral colors that seamlessly match any home decor. According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "I purchased this for my guest room and was surprised to find this is a diamond in the rough! It is remarkably well made, soft, has no weird smell and washes well. This is so much so, I moved it to use on our bed. As a particular person, I can highly recommend this blanket."
Lux Unfiltered N°32 Original Hydrating Self-Tanning Cream
Look, just because you're wrapped up in a blanket and spending spring break in your comfy home doesn't mean you can't achieve a glowing tan. With this cult-fave self-tanning cream from Lux Unfiltered, you can get a natural glow that looks like you just spent a weekend sunbathing in Cancún — without actually baking in the UV rays and possibly getting a painful sunburn. Did we mention that it's infuse with skin-loving ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, squalane, avocado oil, and passion fruit oil?
One shopper explained, "I've used probably 15 different self tanners. Some liquid, lotions, mousse. This one has a nice scent (can't really detect it) and goes on smoothly and moisturizing but not greasy. Doesn't rub off color on anything and color is very natural. I waited to buy for a while because a bit pricey but this will be the only one I use in the future. I will get the face one at some point but use this on my face as well."
Vitever Qtip Holder Dispenser with Bamboo Lids - Pack of 4
One of the best parts of staying at a fancy hotel is all the amenities (As Leslie Knope put it, "I love amenities!"). These chic apothecary-style jars will give you that feeling of joy & excitement every time you sit at your vanity. You can grab it in packs of two, three, or four — the jars are made with BPA-free, food-grade plastic, while the lids are crafted from 100% natural bamboo.
According to one Amazon shopper, "These little jars are just the right size to hold things such as cotton swabs, cotton balls, hair elastics, etc. the shipment came with cute little pre-printed tags to affix to the jars along with some blank labels. I am considering getting a second set of these containers for my other bathroom. They would also look cute in a desk to hold things such as rubber bands, paper clips, and pushpins."
Bubbeau Cuticle Oil Beads Box Set
Now that your vanity looks like a spa, you can feel like you're actually at one by pampering yourself with these cuticle oil beads from Bubbeau. They're the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to innovative-yet-affordable self-care, and this shopper-loved set includes one Bubbeau pouch and a refillable jar. Each poppable bead contains a non-greasy & fast-absorbing formula with enriching, natural ingredients like safflower seed oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E.
Leaf Super Bundle
Upgrade your "everything shower" (iykyk) with this bestselling set from Leaf Shave, featuring the brand's signature all-metal razor, razor stand, recycling tin, case, shave soap bar, and more. The triple-blade pivoting heads are ideal for shaving your body as closely, easily, and safely as possible — without any of the plastic waste that comes with disposable razors. Plus, future refills total to just pennies per use, meaning you'll even be saving money over the long term!
Funboy x Malibu Barbie™ Golf Cart Pool Float
While you may not be spending the day out on the green at a country club (cue Troy Bolton's "Bet On It"), you can still live out your main character moment this spring break by channeling your inner Barbie with this golf cart-inspired pool float. Full of chill-yet-glamorous vibes, the float features an oversized design that's large enough to fit two adults. Plus, it even has a fringe-lined removable mesh shade, dual cup holders, three handles, and a tether point. In other words, it's everything.
Women's Slate Floral Ruffle One Piece
You may not have a plane ticket to the Hamptons this spring break, but you can still channel that elevated-chic vibe with this stunning one piece that's totally giving coquette-core (especially when paired with a white or black bow). Made from luxurious recycled swim fabric sourced from Italy, this is a timeless piece worth investing in for all your warm-weather water-related needs. The elegant square neck & back are perfectly framed by an understated ruffle sleeve, finished with a waist-flattering stitch detail & high leg cut. The suit is also lightly padded and double lined for that snatched look, so you can look & feel your best while catching some rays!
Wildwonder Pineapple Paradise Prebiotic + Probiotic Sparkling Drink
Transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise with this good-for-you sparkling drink. Featuring notes of sun-kissed pineapple, zesty lime, and citrusy tangerine juice, this prebiotic + probiotic drink is finished off with a refreshing, unique kick of Sichuan peppercorn that's sure to rejuvenate you in these coming warmer months.
Latitude Run® Shatterproof Metal Full Length Mirror
Elevate your living space without dragging your wallet through the mud with this sleek, minimalist-chic full length mirror that's currently 74% off. It's available in two sizes and three finishes (gold, black, silver), and it's designed with an elegant, arched top frame that adds a little something extra to your home. As a big bonus, the glass of the mirror is shatter-proof (undoubtedly an important feature).
Rifle Paper Co. Menagerie Garden Peel & Stick Wallpaper
Wallpaper can make such a significant difference in your home, and this non-invasive, peel-and-stick option from Rifle Paper Co. is everything we could want and more for spring. The muted pastel colors help brighten up your space without being visually overwhelming, while the delicate gold accents on the delicate array of flowers adds just the right amount of intricate charm to the decor. If you want to elevate your space without fully committing or spending tons of money on a new painted wallpaper, or you live in an apartment where permanent style changes aren't an option, this wallpaper is the way to go.
Sunday Night Foods Sweet & Rich, Dark & Decadent Duo Gift Box
Spring break is the perfect time to indulge & pamper yourself with your favorite things, and this chocolate sauce gift box is a lovely way to treat yourself to some decadent luxury without actually breaking the bank (or waking up in the morning with a stomachache). These dessert sauces are pure chocolate ganache in a jar, made using a classic French technique and premium ingredients that are free of additives, preservatives, corn syrup, palm oil, nuts, and gluten. You can pour, dip, or spread the sauces over your fave desserts, or get creative with the included recipe cards for an unforgettably delicious experience. Movie nights will never be the same.
Dakota Fields Ortiz Swing Chair
Imagine yourself leisurely swinging on this boho-chic swing chair, reading your favorite book or cuddling with your fur baby. That's the chill, relaxing vibe we want to embody this spring break (but hey, the cozy vibes will still be there in your home whenever you need, even after spring break is over — win-win situation all the way).
Blume Cloud Mug
Elevate your morning coffee or afternoon tea with this oh-so-aesthetic cloud mug from Blume. The limited-edition ceramic design features oversized handles & a puffy mug texture that's stunning enough to work as a trendy statement piece of home decor. You can grab it in white, purple, light pink, or tan, and fill it with your favorite Blume superfood latte or blend.
REWARDOWN Kapok Down Comforter
Luxurious hotel beds just hit different, but they're so expensive for just a single night of peaceful slumber. Use the money you saved from that almost-one-night-snooze stand and instead invest in this top-rated all-season comforter from Rewardown that will bring you dreamy nights of zzz's for years to come. Made from 70% recycled down and 30% kapok (the lightest & softest natural plant fiber), this duvet is unparalleled in quality, softness, and comfort. If you're ready to take your sleep game to the next level, this is it; this is your sign.
One Amazon shopper raved, "This is an amazing down comforter. It's exceptionally soft, very comfortable and very cozy. It's not loud and crinkly and it doesn't make any noise. It's very large and hangs over all sides of my queen size bed. It's very thick and very warm. It has a baffle box design so that the fill doesn't shift throughout the night. It's incredibly lightweight to be so thick and warm. Technically, it's a duvet insert, and it does have 8 inner loops for a duvet cover so that the insert doesn't shift. But it's so comfortable, I don't use it as an insert, I use it as a comforter. It's very well made and the quality is highly evident."
Upside Goods Co. Land of Enchantmint - Peppermint & Eucalyptus
One of the easiest ways to elevate your space from a house to a home (that feels as relaxing as a spa) is through high-quality aromatherapy. This bestselling candle from Upside Goods Co. artfully blends sweet peppermint with delicate, earthy eucalyptus, with subtle hints of cedarwood and clove for added depth. The luxurious scent is finished off with base notes of patchouli, vanilla, and powder.
According to one shopper's experience, "First discovered the Land of Enchantmint candle at my favorite spa, and it's STILL my fave of all the Upside candles we've tried! Clean and fresh. I sent one as a housewarming gift to a friend.. her words: "I feel like I'm at the spa right now!""
Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp
To make your candle last as long as possible while adding a touch of luxury to your home decor (only in vibes — your wallet is safe), pair it with this shopper-loved candle warmer lamp. You can adjust the melting speed via the brightness settings, and the lamp is designed to fit most different types of jar candles or wax. The anti-slip pads help add stability, and the lack of open candle flames means you don't have to worry about smoke or fire risks.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I've been lighting small candles recently and was really annoyed at how quickly they would burn and fade away. After a little bit of research, I decided to pull the trigger and invest in a candle warmer. Best investment I've made recently, for sure. The scent of the candle is just as strong as it when burning, but the candle warmer lets it last 10x longer!!! If you light candles often and find yourself having to buy new ones all the time, this candle warmer is for you, I could not be happier with my purchase."
