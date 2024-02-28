Home for Spring Break? Here's How To Make Your Staycation Feel Like a Dream Getaway

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

February may seem extra long this year (OK, technically it is because of Leap Day, but even so), but if you remember, at the start of the month, Punxsutawney Phil predicted that we'll have an early spring this year. Sure enough, we're starting to see our favorite brands introduce warm-weather pieces (hello, SKIMS 2024 swim collection!), and our work calendars are being blocked off for spring vacation. From music festivals & tropical beaches to spontaneous camping & ski trips, it seems like almost everyone has something thrilling lined up for the plot. For all those girlies, we're so excited to see you thriving & living your best life, and we can't wait to hear all about it when you get back. With that said, this particular story is dedicated to our besties whose spring break plans sadly never made it out of the group chat, along with the homebodies who are opting to get their seasonal dose of rest & relaxation at home via a multi-course skincare regimen with a side of red wine, 9 p.m. bedtimes & a head start on spring cleaning.

If you identify as one of those girlies, listen up. Your location on the Find My app may be stationary, but that doesn't mean you have to give up spring break fun. After all, they do say that there's no place in the world like home, and we firmly stand by that. All that money you saved on a week's worth of plane tickets, car gas, hotels, and green tea shots can instead be used to upgrade & curate your space into a personal sanctuary — one where you truly enjoy spending most of your time in, both during spring break & beyond. (Of course, with that said, we believe in balance, and we're all for those "spring break (woohoo!)" moments, too.) So, if you want to learn how to turn your house into a home that feels as luxurious as a beachside resort, you're in the right place. From deluxe spa-worthy cosmetic organizers & candles to adorable margarita glasses, stunning swimsuits & cult-fave self-tanning creams that will instantly transport you to your dream warm-weather destination, these affordable to splurge-worthy finds will make you feel right at home (sweet home) this spring break.