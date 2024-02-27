Bobby Berk's Queer Eye Replacement Revealed

Watch : Bobby Berk Explains Feud With “Queer Eye” Co-Star Tan France

A new face is officially joining the Fab 5.

Three months after Bobby Berk announced he would be exiting Queer Eye following its recently released eighth season, Netflix has found his replacement in famed interior designer Jeremiah Brent.

Brent will join returning hosts food and wine connoisseur Antoni Porowski, beauty expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture coach Karamo Brown and fashion stylist Tan France for season nine of the reality makeover show, Netflix announced Feb. 27. Production on the new season is set to begin later this spring in Las Vegas.

Brent previously hosted Home Made Simple for the Oprah Winfrey Network and Netflix's Say I Do, in addition to starring alongside husband and fellow interior designer Nate Berkus on the HGTV docuseries The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.

The 39-year-old's home makeover expertise will definitely be needed in the wake of Berk's recent departure. The interior design expert revealed in November his decision to exit the Emmy-winning series after six years.