How Drew Barrymore's Playboy Past Came Up During Chat With Her Daughter 19 Years Later

Watch : Drew Barrymore Dishes on Motherhood & "Ever After"

Drew Barrymore's latest mission? Navigating the preteen years with her daughters.

And for the Charlie's Angels star—who co-parents kids Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman—that meant revisiting her fashion choices from her children's perspectives.

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top," Drew said on the Feb. 27 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I'll say 'no,' and she'll go, 'You were on the cover of Playboy.'"

Guest Christina Aguilera—who shares son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bartman and daughter Summer, 9, with fiancé Matthew Rutler—could definitely relate.

"I love that she said that, though," the singer noted. "Well, I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. I'm like, 'One day, I know I'm going to be like…' 'Cause my daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I'm just like, 'Can we just pull it down?' I see myself doing that."