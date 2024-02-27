Love Is Blind’s Jess Fires Back at Jimmy for “Disheartening” Comments About “Terrible” Final Date

Love may be blind, but in this case, everyone is seeing their connection clearly.
After Love Is Blind star Jimmy Presnell shared off-camera details about his final date with Jessica Vestal during an interview with E! News, classifying the unaired one-on-one between them as "terrible," the 29-year-old is firing back at his comments.
"This is easier for him to say than the whatever the real reason was that he didn't want to be with me," Jess wrote underneath E!'s Instagram post Feb. 27. "Notice in all the interviews I've done, I speak highly of him and our experience. In his interviews, he takes every opportunity to speak poorly of me and flat out lie."
The reality star went on to express her disappointment, adding, "It truly speaks volumes and is so disheartening."
ICYMI, Jimmy, who ended up getting engaged to Chelsea Blackwell during this season, recently reflected on his time in the pods with Jess, noting that he had no regrets about the turn their connection took.
"Our last date," Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "that wasn't a date—it was a meeting. She was not nice, and I'll never go for the mean girl."
He continued, "They only showed her getting to lay into me in a light that wasn't really fair for me. She walked out on me 10 minutes in and was mad that I wasn't prepared to say 'I love you' to her."
But as Jimmy explained, everything happens for a reason.
"I'm glad it worked the way it did," Jimmy reflected, "because I got to see a glimpse of what I might've had in my future [with Jess] and how she talks to me when things don't go her way. It wasn't fun."
See how all the connections from this season continue to play out when new episodes of Love Is Blind debut Feb. 28.
Until then, keep reading for a look at the relationships that did, in fact, happen off-camera.