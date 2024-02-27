Love Is Blind’s Jess Fires Back at Jimmy for “Disheartening” Comments About “Terrible” Final Date

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Reveals Why He Thinks Jess Is a “Mean Girl” (Exclusive)

Love may be blind, but in this case, everyone is seeing their connection clearly.

After Love Is Blind star Jimmy Presnell shared off-camera details about his final date with Jessica Vestal during an interview with E! News, classifying the unaired one-on-one between them as "terrible," the 29-year-old is firing back at his comments.

"This is easier for him to say than the whatever the real reason was that he didn't want to be with me," Jess wrote underneath E!'s Instagram post Feb. 27. "Notice in all the interviews I've done, I speak highly of him and our experience. In his interviews, he takes every opportunity to speak poorly of me and flat out lie."

The reality star went on to express her disappointment, adding, "It truly speaks volumes and is so disheartening."

ICYMI, Jimmy, who ended up getting engaged to Chelsea Blackwell during this season, recently reflected on his time in the pods with Jess, noting that he had no regrets about the turn their connection took.

"Our last date," Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "that wasn't a date—it was a meeting. She was not nice, and I'll never go for the mean girl."