Pink’s Daughter Willow Debuts Twinning Hair Transformation During Tour Stop

Watch : Pregnant Pink Fan Goes Into Labor During Concert… Again

Raise your glass to this adorable mother-daughter moment.

After all, Pink and her 12-year-old daughter Willow debuted matching short hairstyles ahead of the singer's Feb. 24 Melbourne show.

In fact, Pink showed off the tween's new locks on social media while sharing highlights from their meeting with Australian national team soccer player Lydia Williams. Along with a group photo, the "So What" singer shared a clip of her and Willow receiving custom goalkeeper soccer jerseys from the athlete.

"We wanted to give you a gift," Lydia explained. "We obviously had the World Cup not long ago and we just wanted to present both you and Willow with jerseys that are yet to be released."

The Grammy winner—who shares Willow and son Jameson, 7, with husband Carey Hart—couldn't be more thrilled, telling her daughter, "Dude, with your name on it! Are you kidding me? That's rad!"

Willow's new shaved look comes less than a month after Pink shared some sweet snaps of the family's Australia vacation Feb. 7, in which she still sported long locks.