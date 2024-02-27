Pink’s Daughter Willow Debuts Twinning Hair Transformation During Tour Stop

Pink shared a cute moment with her daughter Willow in Australia and showed off the 12-year-old’s major hair change.

Raise your glass to this adorable mother-daughter moment.

After all, Pink and her 12-year-old daughter Willow debuted matching short hairstyles ahead of the singer's Feb. 24 Melbourne show. 

In fact, Pink showed off the tween's new locks on social media while sharing highlights from their meeting with Australian national team soccer player Lydia Williams. Along with a group photo, the "So What" singer shared a clip of her and Willow receiving custom goalkeeper soccer jerseys from the athlete.

"We wanted to give you a gift," Lydia explained. "We obviously had the World Cup not long ago and we just wanted to present both you and Willow with jerseys that are yet to be released."

The Grammy winner—who shares Willow and son Jameson, 7, with husband Carey Hart—couldn't be more thrilled, telling her daughter, "Dude, with your name on it! Are you kidding me? That's rad!"

Willow's new shaved look comes less than a month after Pink shared some sweet snaps of the family's Australia vacation Feb. 7, in which she still sported long locks.

photos
Pink's Sweetest Family Moments

And while the Melbourne show was a night to remember, it wasn't the first time Willow joined her mom at one of her concerts. In fact, the mother-daughter duo kicked off Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with a performance of their song "Sunshine" in June.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer, donning a fluffy pink jacket and blue skirt, watched in awe as Willow belted the lyrics, which was met with massive applause.

And Carey couldn't help but gush over the wholesome moment of his daughter and wife.

"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," he captioned the June video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"

Now, Pink has proven no one can be like her. Keep reading to see her magic onstage during her most iconic performances.

Kevin Kane/WireImage
2002 MTV Video Music Awards

Two years after the release of her debut album, the pop rocker made her VMAs debut with a killer performance of "Just Like a Pill." Pink's black leather ensemble, edgy pixie cut and middle finger proved she was a force to be reckoned with in the music biz. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Pink's biggest fans had already witnessed her now-signature acrobatic act on tour, but she performed it for the first time on television in 2009. Singing "Sober," the recording artist didn't miss a single note as she flew through the air upside down. 

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor
2010 Grammys

On this day in Pink history, the songstress perfected her aerial skills with a stunning rendition of "Glitter in the Air." There's no doubt it went down as one of the greatest performances in Grammy history. 

Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA
2012 American Music Awards

Pink's athleticism was put to the ultimate test at the 2012 AMAs, and boy did she pass with flying colors. Singing "Try," the musician was joined by a male dance partner who at one point lifted Pink above his shoulders as she hit the splits. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
2014 Grammys

Pink received a standing ovation for her performance of "Try" during Music's Biggest Night in 2014. The Cirque du Soleil-inspired piece concluded with an outfit change as she took the stage alongside Nate Reuss for "Just Give Me a Reason.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2017 American Music Awards

Pink took her Cirque de Soleil-inspired routine to new heights (literally) when she belted out "Beautiful Trauma" on the exterior of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
2018 Grammys

The pop star let her amazing vocals do all the talking when she took the Grammys stage dressed simply in oversized denim and a white T-shirt. A sign language interpreter performed "Wild Hearts Can't Broken" alongside Pink. 

