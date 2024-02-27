Pink’s Daughter Willow Debuts Twinning Hair Transformation During Tour Stop

Raise your glass to this adorable mother-daughter moment.
After all, Pink and her 12-year-old daughter Willow debuted matching short hairstyles ahead of the singer's Feb. 24 Melbourne show.
In fact, Pink showed off the tween's new locks on social media while sharing highlights from their meeting with Australian national team soccer player Lydia Williams. Along with a group photo, the "So What" singer shared a clip of her and Willow receiving custom goalkeeper soccer jerseys from the athlete.
"We wanted to give you a gift," Lydia explained. "We obviously had the World Cup not long ago and we just wanted to present both you and Willow with jerseys that are yet to be released."
The Grammy winner—who shares Willow and son Jameson, 7, with husband Carey Hart—couldn't be more thrilled, telling her daughter, "Dude, with your name on it! Are you kidding me? That's rad!"
Willow's new shaved look comes less than a month after Pink shared some sweet snaps of the family's Australia vacation Feb. 7, in which she still sported long locks.
And while the Melbourne show was a night to remember, it wasn't the first time Willow joined her mom at one of her concerts. In fact, the mother-daughter duo kicked off Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with a performance of their song "Sunshine" in June.
The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer, donning a fluffy pink jacket and blue skirt, watched in awe as Willow belted the lyrics, which was met with massive applause.
And Carey couldn't help but gush over the wholesome moment of his daughter and wife.
"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," he captioned the June video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"
Now, Pink has proven no one can be like her. Keep reading to see her magic onstage during her most iconic performances.