Make Your Blowout Last with This Drugstore Hairspray That's Celebrity Hairstylist-Approved

We interviewed Dimitris Giannetos because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a curly-haired girl, I treasure my blowouts. Transforming my curls into sleek, long strands makes me feel like a new person. But, the results only last for so long, especially overnight, in humidity, or after a workout. I've often wondered, is there a way this blowout can last even longer? How can I maintain this look? What do I need for touch-ups? To help me get answers, I turned to celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos to share his tips, hacks, and product recommendations for locking in that blowout for a flawless finish.

From a drugstore hairspray to a style extending dry shampoo, these are the best expert-approved products you'll need for keeping sleek strands in all kinds of conditions. Plus, Giannetos explains how important a heat protectant spray really is. So keep on scrolling and prepare your locks for smooth times ahead.