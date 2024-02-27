Make Your Blowout Last with This Drugstore Hairspray That's Celebrity Hairstylist-Approved

We interviewed Dimitris Giannetos because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a curly-haired girl, I treasure my blowouts. Transforming my curls into sleek, long strands makes me feel like a new person. But, the results only last for so long, especially overnight, in humidity, or after a workout. I've often wondered, is there a way this blowout can last even longer? How can I maintain this look? What do I need for touch-ups? To help me get answers, I turned to celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos to share his tips, hacks, and product recommendations for locking in that blowout for a flawless finish.
From a drugstore hairspray to a style extending dry shampoo, these are the best expert-approved products you'll need for keeping sleek strands in all kinds of conditions. Plus, Giannetos explains how important a heat protectant spray really is. So keep on scrolling and prepare your locks for smooth times ahead.
How Do You Make Your Salon or At-Home Blowout Last?
We all want effects that can last for days, and Giannetos reveals that a long-lasting blowout is just a spritz away. His favorite hack is, "immediately spraying hairspray after you finish styling."
Garnier Fructis Volume Anti-Humidity Hair Spray
Amazing results don't have to break the bank. In fact, Giannetos recommends "using the Garnier Volume Anti-Humidity Aerosol Hairspray to lock in your blowout." You can snag this spray at your local drugstore or snag a two-pack using the Amazon link below.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, 2-Pack
To minimize friction and keep your hair looking sleek, Giannetos also recommends "using a silk or satin pillowcase." This satin pillowcase two-pack is backed by over 16,000 5-star Amazon reviews, comes in 24 prints and colors, plus King and Queen sizing.
Raw Sugar Not So Dry Shampoo Aloe + Bamboo Hair Treatment
"If you really want to make sure your hair is long lasting throughout the week I recommend applying a dry shampoo to give your hair a new life." Giannetos adds, "I've been loving the newly launched Raw Sugar Living Not So Dry Shampoo – they're my go-to recommendations for a flawless finish."
What Kind of Products Are Best to Smooth and Protect Heat Styled Hair?
Giannetos advises, "For smooth and protected heat-styled hair, opt for a lightweight heat protectant spray. It not only shields your hair but also ensures it stays silky and shiny."
BondiBoost Heat Protectant Spray
If you're looking for a lightweight, heat protectant mist, then your search is over. BondiBoost's Heat Protectant Spray can be used on dry or damp hair and protects strands from heat temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This fan raved, "I've tried all kinds of expensive hair masks, serums, styling creams, oils, and heat protectants, and this is hands down the most effective one I've tried. My hair is so much shinier and smoother."
How Important Is a Heat Protectant Element When Heat Styling?
Giannetos stresses, "A heat protectant is non-negotiable! It's like insurance for your hair – it creates a barrier against heat damage and keeps your locks looking fabulous."
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Are you heat styling your hair and also combatting frizz? Then you need the Dream Coat. Backed by over 50,000 5-star Amazon reviews, it's designed to waterproof your hair in humid conditions while also providing heat protection. One reviewer wrote, "Doesn't weigh down hair, makes my blowouts last about two extra days."
How Do You Protect a Blowout While You're Working Out?
You don't need to skip your WOD just because of your blowout. Keep it safeguarded "by tying hair into a loose, high bun," Giannetos recommends. "Spritz a lightweight hairspray to control flyaways and maintain that post-blowout glam."
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies, 5 Pieces
These satin scrunchies are not only cute and stylish, they also won't pull on your strands or cause breakage. They'll protect your blowout while you're working out, or while you're sleeping, with flawless results.
Kenra Design Spray 9
This light hold hairspray is designed to prevent frizz and flyaways with a weightless feel. One reviewer reported, "It spells fabulous. Like cotton candy. It is a light hold, which I like. It's never tacky or sticky feeling. It gives my hair just the right amount of hold after a blowout or set."
