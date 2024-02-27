See Vanderpump Rules' Jax and Brittany Go From SUR to Suburbia in The Valley Trailer

Watch : Jax Taylor Reveals He Recently Talked to Tom Sandoval

Get ready to join Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute in their next chapter.

The Vanderpump Rules alums are tackling parenthood, mortgages and more adulting challenges in the new trailer for Bravo's new series The Valley. But going from SUR to suburbia in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley comes with its own set of challenges.

As Kristen notes in the first look, "The concrete jungle, the hardcore city life, that's for when you're in your 20s, but I'm 40 now. The valley is where I need to be."

In fact, years after Kristen's 2020 firing from VPR, the 41-year-old is looking ahead—and is now thinking of starting a family with boyfriend Luke Broderick.

"I can't just get knocked up any day of the week," she tells Luke in the clip. "We're still trying to figure out my ovulation—but it's not like we don't practice."

Meanwhile, Jax and Brittany, who also exited the Bravo series in 2020, have their hands full raising 2-year-old Cruz. But thankfully they have the support of fellow parents and friends Nia Booko and her husband Danny Booko, as well as mom-to-be Janet Caperna and husband Jason Caperna.