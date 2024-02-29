Suitcases on Their Last Wheels? Here's the Best Luggage of 2024 to Invest in Before Jetting Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pause. Take a mental inventory of your current luggage collection. Now, think back to your winter vacay, when you were struggling to close the faulty zippers on your who-knows-how-old suitcase that work about 47% of the time (50% if you're lucky). Or, when you picked up your bags after landing back home, and you had to drag your heavy luggage through the large, crowded airport because the wheels weren't wheeling (aka they refused to roll, were falling off, or kept squeaking to oblivion). If this scenario sounds a little too familiar to you, it's finally time to upgrade your luggage rather than running the risk of your suitcases falling apart in the middle of an airport and scrambling to stuff all your personal stuff back in while everyone is watching you (oof). That's the last thing we want when we're heading to a relaxing vacation in our cute-and-comfy 'fits, whether you're traveling solo or going on that girls' trip that finally made it out of the group chat.
To prevent this worst-case scenario from coming to fruition, we've decided to give you the sign you've been looking for to finally invest in some high-quality luggage that will last you for years to come. To save you hours of searching through the endless interweb (because we're sure you're busy enough already with trying to pack & just get through these next few weeks), we've rounded up the best checked luggage, carry-ons, duffels & weekender bags, and travel accessories for you. From hidden gem budget finds like a $430 four-piece bundle that's currently just $130 to splurge-worthy picks from Monos, July Luggage, Beckett Simonon & more that are the Rolls Royces of travel bags, we've absolutely got you covered.
Best Checked Luggage of 2024
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage - Checked Large 29-Inch
Most Popular Pick
This expandable checked luggage has 13,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon and is available in seven colors. It features 360° multi-directional spinner wheels for easy handling, front pockets with a built-in ID tag, and a reinforced padded top handle with integrated side & bottom handles. It's made from durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric with a fully lined interior, and it also comes with a removable zippered wet bag, large mesh lid pocket, and packing pocket for holding small items and accessories.
According to one shopper, "This is a great quality heavy duty suitcase but it is also lightweight and easy to move around. They four wheels make it smooth to travel with. It's big and holds a ton of stuff. My husband and I packed everything together for our trip. This says a lot because usually I need my own suitcase plus some."
Femistar Hardside Luggage Suitcase Set - 4 Pieces
Best Affordable Pick
If you really want to get the most bang for your buck, you can't beat this luggage suitcase set. It includes four different-sized luggage, including a 14" handbag, 20" carry-on suitcase, 24" checked-medium luggage, and 28" checked-large luggage.
According to one Walmart shopper, "This is my first time having a rigid sided suitcase set and I do like that my things are more protected from damage. The suitcases are lightweight and roll well. I am pleased"
Monos Check-In Large
Best Splurge-Worthy Pick
This Monos checked luggage is the Cadillac of travel bags — it may have a larger price tag upfront, but it 100% pays for itself over time. The premium quality is evident in the design, from the aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell that's virtually unbreakable to the whisper-quiet wheels & luxuriously soft, anti-microbial lining. Trust us when we say you'll be using this suitcase for years & years to come.
As one shopper explained, "Monos is no joke! The quality of my check in luggage is serious quality. I utilize check in luggage a lot. I have traveled around on a 6 country tour previously when my luggage wheels broke on country #2. I instantly became "that obnoxious American" with the noisy check in bag who was lost all the time.
From that experience I knew I had to get a higher and better quality luggage set . I got a check in peace from monos and I do not regret it in the slightest! one of the best decisions I've made! I know with this new luggage I will never be put in a similar situation like that ever again. Not only is this design WAY more high end than Away and just stunning overall, it has the quality to boot! Now I will still be a lost American roaming around with gorgeous high quality luggage. lol"
Rollink Flex 360 Medium Checked Fully Collapsible Suitcase
Coolest Pick
If you're planning to do some shopping for souvenirs during your travels, this fully collapsible suitcase will be a lifesaver (coming from someone who's guilty of buying wayyy too many clothes, skincare, and cute local items whenever she travels). It's also a great option if you have limited space in your home, as it collapses down to five inches for easy storage in your bed or closet. It's available in a wide range of colors, as well as a large version. (Pro tip: nest the medium-sized luggage inside the larger-sized luggage to save space!)
Best Carry-On Luggage of 2024
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage - Carry-On 21-Inch
Most Popular Pick
Make packing for your trip a breeze from start to finish with this bestselling carry-on luggage. The suitcase is decked out with intuitive features like easy access front pockets, an internal storage pocket, adjustable tie-down straps, a locking telescopic handle & so much more.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience with this carry-on, "I replaced a Rick Steves carry on with the Swiss Gear carry on. Just returned from a 17 day trip and the Swiss Gear did just fine. It holds a lot and rolls easily on all surfaces.The zippers can be clipped together for added security."
Wrangler 20-Inch Hard-Side Rolling Carry-On Luggage w/ Cup Holder
Best Affordable Pick
This top-rated, bestselling Wrangler carry-on proves that you can have premium-quality luggage at affordable prices. It's outfitted with a patented cupholder, top carry handle for convenience, and a fully lined interior with tie-tapes that will keep your packed items in place.
One Walmart shopper reported, 'I actually was looking at this wrangler luggage on amazon but it was too expensive there. Thank god it was on walmart for half the price! I'm happy with the size and it's functionality— it's exactly what it's pictured to be. Also super lightweight and the wheels spin and move smoothly. Can't wait to use this on my trip as my carry on!"
July Luggage Carry On
Best Splurge-Worthy Pick
This signature carry-on from July Luggage will be one of the best purchases you make this year — it's incomparable to an other carry-ons out there, and your only regret on making the splurge is not doing so sooner. It's everything you could want in your go-to luggage & more, from the aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell & SilentMove 360° spinner wheels to the July Y-Strap Compression System, integrated TSA lock, and water-resistant nylon lining. Did we mention that it's currently available in 11 stunning colors?
According to one shopper's experience, "Very efficient & modern luggage. I've used the carryon for seven trips after receiving it in March 2023. It's been amazing to use. I've taken both domestic & international flights. With no issues from airline carriers or flight attendants on sizing! On US domestic airlines it looks and is very small in comparison to other carryon luggage by other passengers. Style, color, & craftsmanship all on point. I highly recommend July luggage."
Solgaard Carry-On Closet Original
Coolest Pick
Have you ever carefully packed for vacation, only to get to your destination to find your clothes wrinkled, tangled, or just plain hard to sort through & organize? Well, that's now a problem of the past with this award-winning, innovative carry-on. Available in a wide range of colors, the bag features a patented five-shelf closet that keeps you organized anywhere you go and also functions as space-saving compression cubes (no more sitting on your suitcase to zip it up). It's a win-win situation from any angle.
Best Duffels & Weekender Bags of 2024
CALPAK Luka Duffel
Most Popular
The TikTok-viral Luka Duffel is one of those finds that actually live up to the hype & more. It's outfitted with all the space & features you need to neatly pack all your vacay essentials, from the built-in shoe compartment to the multiple pockets on the interior & exterior pockets. It's available in two sizes and a wide range of colors, all of which are made from lightweight, water-resistant & scratch-resistant material. It's even equipped with a luggage trolley sleeve for easy handling during your travels.
Etronik Women's Duffel Bag
Best Affordable Pick
With over 6,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's safe to say this duffel bag is a shopper fave. Not only does it come in a dazzling array of colors and various sizes, it's designed with a roomy interior, multiple pockets (including a zippered waterproof pocket!), and a separate shoe compartment on the bottom. It even comes with a matching toiletry set for convenient organization, as well as a side pocket for your water bottle, a USB charging interface design, air vents, and a luggage trolley strap. Plus, you can save an extra $3 by clipping the coupon when you're adding to cart!
One Amazon shopper wrote about this bag, "Perfect! I had been wanting to get weekender bag for a while but competitors were so expensive. This one competes so well with the pricier brands. I love the color. There is so much space in this bag that I can fit almost everything I would need for a weekend trip in it. The shoe bags are super nice as well to make sure the bag and my clothes remain clean. I love the extra little bag that comes with it, perfect for my bathroom items. It's perfect for a carry-on option when flying."
Beckett Simonon Davis Weekender Bag
Best Splurge-Worthy Pick
This timeless, buy-for-life weekender bag features unparalleled quality in design, material, and overall quality. It's handcrafted from full-grain calfskin leather sourced from an Italian Gold-Rated tannery, and it's styled with lock stitching that won't unravel over time. The hand-waxed and hand-sanded edges add a protective layer, while the cotton twill lining is both durable & easy to clean. The base is also reinforced for additional stability, and, of course, there's plenty of room for all your essentials thanks to the ample interiors & pockets.
Béis The Weekender
Coolest Pick
This bestselling weekender bag from Béis features quite possibly the most ergonomic design among all weekender bags. From the easy-access opening that makes packing & unpacking a breeze to the bottom compartment perfect for securely storing shoes or toiletries to the posterior zipper-pocket that can transform into a trolley sleeve. Not to mention, the removable shoulder strap with shoulder pad, padded laptop sleeve pocket with velcro strap closure, key leash, multiple pockets & so much more.
Best Travel Accessories of 2024
Veken Packing Cubes For Suitcases - Set of 8
These packing cubes with 10,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon will absolutely change your travel game. Sort, organize, and locate items quickly (no more rifling through loose clothes that end up turning into a big wrinkled mess in your suitcase), whether you're carrying a suitcase, duffel, backpack, or tote. This eight-piece set includes three different-sized packing cubes, accessories bag, underwear bag, cosmetic bag, laundry bag, and shoe bag.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I was skeptical about whether these packing cubes would work for me, but decided to give them a try. I'm sold!!! Just completed my first trip using them. It made my luggage organization much better than my old rolling-clothes-system, and my stuff stayed organized throughout the entire trip."
Stoney Clover Lane Large Pouch
This bestselling large pouch from Stoney Clover Lane is as practical as it is aesthetic, and it's a must-have for staying organized when you're traveling. It's currently available in 17 colors, and it's ideal for storing everything from hair tools & accessories to meds, snacks & more.
Aloha Collection Mini Hip Pack
Keep your essentials close by & securely organized during your travels with this fan-fave mini hip pack. It's perfect for storing your cash, credit cards, passport, hotel keys & more thanks to the nifty interior zipper pocket, and the lightweight design ensures you won't be weighed down on your next adventure. We're in love with the minimalist-chic design that goes with every vacay outfit we have planned, especially considering it can be worn as either a crossbody, around your waist, or across your chest.
One Aloha shopper raved, "Love these hip packs! They're perfect for being hands free and bringing just the essentials, but fit a lot more than you think. I purchased multiple to save as future gifts."
Arden Cove Crissy Full Crossbody With Locking Clasps Strap
Traveling, especially during spring break, is hectic enough as is, and any little bit of organization counts. Maintain your peace of mind during your trip with this ergonomic crossbody bag that's roomy enough to fit all your on-the-go essentials. It's designed with two wall pockets, a zipper pocket, and a built-in wallet, and the detachable crossbody strap will keep your hands free all day long.
Cincha Travel Belt
The Cincha Travel Belt is one of those problem-solving finds that you didn't know you needed but won't want to travel without after using it once. Featured on Shark Tank, Oprah Daily, and Travel & Leisure, this handy accessory secures your personal bag to the handle of your carry-on or checked luggage, so you can maneuver all your luggage through the airport with ease. It's available in three sizes and a wide range of colors & patterns!
One Amazon shopper called this item "A must if you travel with a rolling bag and personal item." They added, "I will admit this was an impulse buy but then on a recent trip discovered how amazing it was and how frequently I had been repositioning my personal item when walking through the airport or when walking with my rolly bag. Even my husband commented on how helpful it was while traveling. My only caution is be careful when unclipping if you are like me and cinch it down to tight - the clip can be under a lot of pressure and hit you in the shin when released."
MinkeeBlue Dee's Double Zipper Backpack
If you're going on a short trip or prefer to pack light, you'll love this sleek backpack. It's decked out with cool features like an insulated toiletry bag, folding convertible panel, double top zippers, padded laptop pocket, expandable water bottle pockets, hidden back zipper pocket, suitcase sleeve & more. Of course, it's also spacious enough for all your travel necessities. The versatile, user-intuitive design makes this bag a super versatile choice for everyday use as well.
Honeydew Sleep The Scrumptious Travel Pillow
If you struggle with catching some quality zzz's while traveling, investing in a high-quality pillow can make all the difference. The unique shape of this pillow will keep you comfortable no matter your preferred sleeping position (fellow side sleepers, rejoice!), and it's as comfortable to use in transit as it is during your actual destination stay. Plus, it comes with a custom fitted pillow case, carrying bag, and convenient handle that doubles as a suitcase strap.
