Ariana Grande Addresses Media Attention Amid Ethan Slater Romance

Watch : Ariana Grande Reflects on Her "Most Challenging" Year

Ariana Grande isn't going to focus on any rumors.

Still, the "Yes, And?" singer—whose romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater made headlines last summer—knows she can't completely break free from narratives that don't align with her real life.

"We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person," Ariana said on the Feb. 26 episode of the Zach Sang Show. "We selectively remember that. We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance. Like, they don't leave space for that—well, they do for their friends and their family. It's selective. But they turn it off when that aligns with the version of a person that they have in their head that they want to believe is true."

And while she may want to set the record straight when it comes to these rumors, the two-time Grammy winner admitted there isn't "enough time" to go through them all.

"I feel like we don't need to go into any specifics," she continued. "But of course, there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything."