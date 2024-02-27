I Shop Fashion for a Living, and I Predict These Cute Old Navy Finds Will Sell Out This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today we're talking basics girlie, whether it's for work, everyday fits, and beyond. And if there's any brand that's been around for a while now constantly delivering affordable basics to the world of fashion, it's Old Navy. Now I know you're probably as shocked as we are when you hear that Old Navy is ‘back' and better than ever, but seriously, if it wasn't for all the TikTok girlies showing me all their really cute finds the brand has recently been dropping on the low low, I would have zero clue. But here we are, and as someone who shops for a living (RIP to my wallet) and knows about all the best deals and brands worth buying, I'm here to tell you Old Navy is back baby—and I'm so here for it.
With spring right around the corner (thank you groundhog Phil!), it's time to start thinking about a wardrobe refresh. But if you're on a budget and not looking to drop hundreds of dollars on a pair of jeans and a white tee, we've got you covered bestie. I did the work for you and rounded up all the best chic and budget-friendly pieces from Old Navy that are sure to sell out very soon. Especially with TikTok playing a major influence on the popularity of the brand, these must-have pieces will not long last bestie, so listen up! And get a move on by scrolling down and shopping the cutest Old Navy finds below. From elevated basics to bright-hued statement pieces, your wallets won't regret shopping here besties.
Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat
As spring makes its beautiful appearance, don't forget to take a light coat with you as the weather may still be nippy. That's why during the change of seasons, there's no other light coat that I love wearing than an oversized trench coat. This one from Old Navy is less than $45 (a total steal!!) and features a classic notched lapel, double-breasted front, and a belted waist.
Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt
A button-down shirt is the perfect basic to keep in your spring/summer wardrobe. It's comfy, flowy, and goes with basically anything. This one comes in six colorways, and is currently on sale for $15 today only!!
Taylor Relaxed Suit Blazer
Tired of boring monochromatic suits? Reach for a statement blazer this spring to brighten up your wardrobe. We love how vibrant this orange one is, keeping it fun yet strictly business.
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants
If you're a corporate girlie on the hunt for a comfortable pair of suit pants, opt for this affordable pair from Old Navy. They come in 12 colors to choose from, and feature a handy elasticized back waistband that instantly makes them feel like pajama pants (I swear!).
Cropped Blazer
Cropped blazers are a great way to upgrade your business attire by making your fit appear more chic, while also helping us short girlies appear proportional (which is a major plus!!). This one hits right at waist length and features a relaxed fit. Did we mention it's on sale for less than $32?
Classic Jean Jacket
You really can't go wrong with a classic jean jacket... ever. We love how this dark wash one falls right below the waist and comes in a variety of sizes.
Cropped Cami Top
In our opinion, the spring season is all about flowy sets—and we can't get over how adorable and feminine-like this cute cropped cami is. Made from 100% cotton, it features functional tie-shoulder straps to easily slip on and off and can be worn with its matching skirt or on its own.
Dropped-Waist Midi Skirt
Midi skirts are in ladies! And once you've grabbed the matching copped cami, make sure to add this dropped-waist skirt to complete your soft girl-era fit this spring. Thanks to its elasticized waist, you'll be feeling comfy and cute in no time.
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
A good pair of jeans is honestly hard to find, especially at an affordable price. But thanks to Old Navy, we think we finally found our dream pair. These wide-leg jeans are mid-rise and sit right below the belly button. They're also less than $45 right now!
SoSoft Lite Cropped Cardigan
Available in eight colors, this cropped cardigan is everything you need to complete your spring wardrobe. It's lightweight and features a relaxed fit that hits right at waist length.
