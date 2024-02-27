Is Reba McEntire Leaving The Voice? She Says...

The Voice's resident country queen isn't going anywhere, ya'll.
Reba McEntire is shutting down speculation she's potentially walking away from the NBC competition series after serving as a coach for two seasons.
"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice," the Grammy winner told fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) Feb. 25. "This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."
Reba joined The Voice last year, replacing longtime coach Blake Shelton. Now in her sophomore season, the 68-year-old is more confident than ever that her new group of music industry mentees has what it takes to go up against teams John Legend, Chance and Rapper and Dan + Shay and win season 25.
"I'm really, really tickled with my team," Reba exclusively told E! News ahead of the Feb. 26 premiere, "and I feel like, yes, there are some superstars. All of our teams are really, really good."
Reba especially gave kudos to returning coach John for helping her ease into her red swivel chair.
"John's helped me a lot," she noted. "Last season I was asking him all the time, 'What do I do about this? What do you think?'"
And John was equally complementary, as he gushed to E!, "She's just so good on the show. She really connects with her artists. She's gotten emotionally invested in them and I feel like she's really doing a great job."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
