Is Reba McEntire Leaving The Voice? She Says...

The Voice's resident country queen isn't going anywhere, ya'll.

Reba McEntire is shutting down speculation she's potentially walking away from the NBC competition series after serving as a coach for two seasons.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice," the Grammy winner told fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) Feb. 25. "This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."

Reba joined The Voice last year, replacing longtime coach Blake Shelton. Now in her sophomore season, the 68-year-old is more confident than ever that her new group of music industry mentees has what it takes to go up against teams John Legend, Chance and Rapper and Dan + Shay and win season 25.