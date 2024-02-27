These Are the Most Viral SKIMS Styles That Are Still in Stock and Worth the Hype

This article is sponsored by SKIMS. These items were selected from SKIMS because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you are a shopaholic who loves TikTok, you know you can count on Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS to go viral. From bras to shapewear to swimwear, these pieces consistently trend, usually selling out in the blink of an eye. If you are new to the brand, don't hesitate to shop because with SKIMS, you're not just buying clothing, you're investing in a wardrobe upgrade that's worth every penny. I have been a fan of the brand from the jump and I've been enthusiastically shopping ever since. In 2023 alone, I bought 53 SKIMS items and I have zero regrets.
These pieces are thoughtfully designed with comfort, function, and style in mind. Every outfit looks a million times better on me when I wear a SKIMS bodysuit underneath. I'm not kidding when I say the SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette is the absolute best bralette I've ever worn, especially as someone with a larger chest. In my eyes, SKIMS has truly revolutionized the definition of loungewear, especially with the game-changing dresses that look dressed up, but feel so cozy.
Once you experience the luxury of SKIMS, there's no turning back. Here are some of the most viral SKIMS styles that are still in stock. If you're anything like me, you'll want each style in every color.
The Most Viral SKIMS Styles
SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette
I'm not exaggerating when I say this is hands down the best bralette I've ever owned. I've got it in multiple colors because I just can't get enough! The comfort level is off the charts. It's like wearing a cloud. Unlike other bras that dig into my skin or leave me counting down the minutes until I can take them off, this one feels like a second skin. The fabric is incredibly smooth, and the level of support it provides is just right. Plus, it's seamless and practically invisible under clothing, so I can wear it with anything and feel confident all day long. Trust me, once you try this bralette, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit
This bodysuit is an absolute sensation. It has gone viral and sold out countless times, and for good reason! It is the ultimate game-changer in my wardrobe. Whether I'm wearing it as a top with jeans or layering it underneath an outfit, it's my secret weapon for instant slimming and contouring. I don't know what kind of sorcery goes into making this, but it's true magic in my experience because my stomach looks slimmer, my butt gets a lift, and my bust sits exactly where I want it to.
Grab yours today and experience the transformation for yourself. You will stock up from here on out. You can choose between a brief or thong style.
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Bralette and Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Short
Whether I am lounging at home or out and about, the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Bralette keeps me feeling confident and supported without any discomfort. Don't be fooled by its compact appearance upon arrival. Once you slip it on, you'll be amazed by its stretch and comfort. This made with a seamless, stretchy fabric, that feels like a dream. Honestly, this is the most supportive bralette I have ever worn, which is hard to find as someone with a larger chest.
Pair them with the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid-Thigh Shorts, which are my secret weapon for flawless, confidence-boosting style. Again, I want to emphasize that they look tiny when you pull them out of the package, but they really have such incredible stretch. This style delivers game-changing slimming and compression that instantly elevate any outfit. Whether you're getting ready for a special occasion or just want to look and feel your best every day, these shorts have got you covered. My favorite part? No more shapewear that rolls down because these shorts stay put, so you can move with ease and confidence all day long.
SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt
Let me tell you about my all-time favorite wardrobe staple– the SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt. Seriously, I can't get enough of this shirt. The fabric is like nothing else I've ever felt. I cannot truly describe just how insanely soft and stretchy this is. Plus, it holds up well in the wash. I toss it in the machine on cold, hang it to dry, and voila – it comes out looking just as perfect as the day I bought it, no stretching or losing shape/softness. Trust me, once you try this shirt, you'll never want to wear anything else. Stock up now and thank me later!
SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Boxer
I've lost count of how many SKIMS Cotton Rib Tanks I have because I have purchased this in so many colors. It's a classic piece that's perfect for layering or wearing solo. I reach for it often and it's comfy enough to sleep in too! But here's the real game-changer: it's so comfy and supportive that I often wear it without a bra. I know, it sounds crazy, but somehow this tank gives just the right amount of lift and support, even though it's not a shapewear garment. Plus, the ribbed cotton fabric feels incredible against my skin. Trust me, once you try this tank, you'll be hooked, just like me!
Complete the set with the SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers. They're super comfy for lounging around the house and breathable for slumber.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
Here's another viral sensation that has captured the hearts (and wallets) of fashionistas everywhere! This dress is the epitome of effortless chic because it's casual enough that you never look like you're trying too hard, yet so comfortable you'll want to live in it. The way it hugs my curves is just divine, and I love that I can easily dress it up for a night out or keep it casual for a cozy day at home. Can we talk about that square neckline? It's so flattering and adds just the right amount of sophistication to the look. Once you slip into this dress, you'll understand why it has become such a fan favorite.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
This fabric is unbelievably soft, making it incredibly comfortable to wear all day long. It's the perfect combination of loungewear comfort and elevated style, so you'll feel effortlessly put together whether you're relaxing at home or out and about. Plus, the adjustable straps allow for a customized fit that flatters every body type.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Short Sleep Set
Shoppers everywhere can't get enough of these sets, and I totally understand why. I actually have this set in multiple colors because I just can't resist! This new navy colorway is giving me life. I absolutely adore the super soft fabric and it feels like I'm sleeping on a cloud. I know this price is not cheap, but I promise this set is worth the investment. Warning: it will be hard to get dressed for the day when you wake up in this pajama set.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe
Pair the SKIMS Soft Lounge Short Sleep Set with this robe for the ultimate luxurious experience. I'm absolutely obsessed and I have it in a few colors. The fabric is incredibly soft and it doesn't make me feel overheated. It's like wrapping myself in a cozy cloud. I wear this robe all the time and it has become a staple in my daily routine.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
A blast from the past is making a stylish comeback. Channeling the iconic early 2000s vibe with these pants are giving me nostalgia that I adore. I think these pants are incredibly flattering, hugging your curves in all the right places. Elevate your loungewear game and get one in every color.
SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra
Every woman needs this bra in her wardrobe. The comfort level is off the charts. I can wear it all day without feeling restricted or uncomfortable. What sets it apart is the flexible underwire. Unlike other bras, it moves with me instead of against me, providing the perfect balance of support and freedom. Its lift is just right, giving a natural-looking boost that enhances your silhouette without overdoing it.
SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-Up Bra
This bra is truly a game-changer, enhancing your shape and giving you natural-looking cleavage. With smoothing wings on the side that provide extra compression. It enhances your curves but delivers a seamless look under clothing. It's the perfect combination of style, comfort, and confidence.
You can also get a strapless version of this style as well. It has everything you love about the original, plus removable straps.
SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit
This bodysuit is not only incredibly comfortable, but it's also flattering. It is sure to become your new go-to piece in your wardrobe rotation.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Robe
The SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Robe is made from my favorite fabric. This robe is unbelievably soft and comfortable, enveloping you in coziness every time you slip it on like a warm hug. I wear this when I leave the house too, styling it as a long cardigan.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What is SKIMS known for?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
What are the return and exchange policies for SKIMS?
SKIMS returns must be unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.
If you want to do more Kardashian/Jenner shopping, you'll love these Kendall Jenner-approved drugstore beauty products.