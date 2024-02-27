Kylie Kelce Details Story Behind Front Row Appearance at Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Kylie Kelce STUNS in Velvet Suit During Milan Fashion Week Debut

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real, as always.

After all, she gave fans a look into her unexpected trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

"We are starting a new series here called 'Places Kylie Has No Business Being,'" the 31-year-old began on TikTok Feb. 26. "There was a lot of speculation about how I ended up at Milan Fashion Week and I'm going to tell you right now."

Kylie, who is married to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, revealed that she was her friend Elana's plus-one to the event.

"Although I am not an aesthetic, fashionable girlie, she is and she guides me," she continued. "We've been talking about this trip for over a year now and she finally got me there."

Kylie first attended the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 Feb. 21, where she channeled her inner fashion girlie and donned a grey velvet suit and a sheer white button-up with a chic band collar.