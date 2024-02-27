Kylie Kelce Details Story Behind Front Row Appearance at Milan Fashion Week

Kylie Kelce, the wife of NFL star Jason Kelce, gave some insight into how she ended up attending the Alberta Ferretti and Moschino Fall/Winter 2024 shows at Milan Fashion Week.

Watch: Kylie Kelce STUNS in Velvet Suit During Milan Fashion Week Debut

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real, as always.

After all, she gave fans a look into her unexpected trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

"We are starting a new series here called 'Places Kylie Has No Business Being,'" the 31-year-old began on TikTok Feb. 26. "There was a lot of speculation about how I ended up at Milan Fashion Week and I'm going to tell you right now."

Kylie, who is married to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, revealed that she was her friend Elana's plus-one to the event.

"Although I am not an aesthetic, fashionable girlie, she is and she guides me," she continued. "We've been talking about this trip for over a year now and she finally got me there."

Kylie first attended the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 Feb. 21, where she channeled her inner fashion girlie and donned a grey velvet suit and a sheer white button-up with a chic band collar.

Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Family Home

"It was absolutely phenomenal," she reflected. "The show itself was stunning. The collection was beautiful and it was such a cool experience to sit front row and see these pieces stroll by." 

The next day, Kylie was even invited into the showroom, where Alberta went through the entire collection. And she continued her adventure by attending the Moschino show Feb. 22.

"This show was so fun," she noted. "There was so much color and really intriguing takes on classic pieces."

But Milan Fashion Week wasn't the only milestone Kylie celebrated recently.

Places Kylie has no business being… Milan Fashion Week Edition.

Jason and Kylie honored their daughter Bennett's first birthday, and the mom of three couldn't help but share a loving message about her special day.

"Bennie turned 1 on Friday," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 25. "She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing."

Kylie—who also shares Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, with Jason—added, "Wish us luck… She's getting faster everyday."

Keep reading to see more sweet pics of the Kelce family.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

