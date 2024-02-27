Brielle Biermann Engaged to Baseball Player Billy Seidl

Brielle Biermann is ready to play ball forever.
The Don't Be Tardy alum is officially engaged to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl.
In photos Brielle shared to Instagram Feb. 26, Billy can be seen down on one knee dressed in black pants and a white, button down shirt for the big moment as he holds up a ring box.
For her part, Brielle donned a light pink, long-sleeved bodycon dress and heels for the occasion, and can be seen covering her mouth in surprise. The couple are bathed in golden light as they are seen standing outdoors.
The 27-year-old captioned her Feb. 26 post, "Forever with you."
And her post was filled comments from friends and family who are equally excited the couple has signed onto that forever.
"Omg!!! Congrats Babe," commented fellow reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, while Brielle's younger sister Ariana, 22, wrote, "congratulations to my favorite people <3."
Kim Zolciak, Brielle's mother, also expressed her happiness over her daughter's big news.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared Brielle's post to her own Instagram Story, writing alongside red heart emojis, "So excited for these 2."
Brielle's news comes amid her own parents' apparent marriage troubles: Kim and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce back in May 2023, only for Kim to file papers dismissing the petition two months later. Kroy then refiled in August, with Kim once again filing to dismiss the second petition a month later, alleging that the two were still sleeping together amid their split.
Though the pair—who also share kids Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10—have remained tight-lipped on their status in the months since, Kim shared an ambiguous message on "letting go" ahead of the new year.
"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 28, "and so many more but I'm going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."
For more of this year's celebrity engagements, keep reading...