Brielle Biermann Engaged to Baseball Player Billy Seidl

Brielle Biermann is ready to play ball forever.

The Don't Be Tardy alum is officially engaged to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl.

In photos Brielle shared to Instagram Feb. 26, Billy can be seen down on one knee dressed in black pants and a white, button down shirt for the big moment as he holds up a ring box.

For her part, Brielle donned a light pink, long-sleeved bodycon dress and heels for the occasion, and can be seen covering her mouth in surprise. The couple are bathed in golden light as they are seen standing outdoors.

The 27-year-old captioned her Feb. 26 post, "Forever with you."

And her post was filled comments from friends and family who are equally excited the couple has signed onto that forever.

"Omg!!! Congrats Babe," commented fellow reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, while Brielle's younger sister Ariana, 22, wrote, "congratulations to my favorite people <3."

Kim Zolciak, Brielle's mother, also expressed her happiness over her daughter's big news.