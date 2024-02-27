Why Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Presnell Is Shading “Mean Girl” Jess Vestal

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Reveals Why He Thinks Jess Is a “Mean Girl” (Exclusive)

Jimmy Presnell has no regrets about breaking things off with Jess Vestal.

In fact, the Love Is Blind star even threw a little shade toward his season six costar after receiving criticism for cutting things off with her while still in the pods.

"Our last date," Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "that wasn't a date—it was a meeting. She was not nice, and I'll never go for the mean girl."

And while viewers got to see some of their confrontation—particularly the infamous moment Jess warned Jimmy that he'd need his EpiPen after he saw who he broke up with in person—Jimmy said the off-camera moments would've painted a different picture.

"They only showed her getting to lay into me in a light that wasn't really fair for me," Jimmy explained. "She walked out on me 10 minutes in and was mad that I wasn't prepared to say 'I love you' to her."