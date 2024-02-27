Why Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Presnell Is Shading “Mean Girl” Jess Vestal

Jimmy Presnell has no regrets about breaking things off with Jess Vestal.
In fact, the Love Is Blind star even threw a little shade toward his season six costar after receiving criticism for cutting things off with her while still in the pods.
"Our last date," Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "that wasn't a date—it was a meeting. She was not nice, and I'll never go for the mean girl."
And while viewers got to see some of their confrontation—particularly the infamous moment Jess warned Jimmy that he'd need his EpiPen after he saw who he broke up with in person—Jimmy said the off-camera moments would've painted a different picture.
"They only showed her getting to lay into me in a light that wasn't really fair for me," Jimmy explained. "She walked out on me 10 minutes in and was mad that I wasn't prepared to say 'I love you' to her."
And in response to all the people online claiming he "fumbled" because of Jess' looks, Jimmy countered that he understood exactly what he was giving up before he ever saw the executive assistant.
"I got the vibe that she was very attractive," Jimmy stated. "She mentioned that she was a baddie probably every 20 to 30 minutes."
Jimmy ultimately proposed to fellow contestant Chelsea Blackwell after having a more successful three-and-a-half-hour date with her the same day—a decision the 28-year-old stood by.
"I'm glad it worked the way it did," Jimmy reflected, "because I got to see a glimpse of what I might've had in my future [with Jess] and how she talks to me when things don't go her way. It wasn't fun."
As for Jess? She admitted her EpiPen diss—which came to mind because Jimmy keeps the injectors on him at all times to help with "severe allergies"—wasn't an insult she'd usually throw at somebody.
"When I was giving my breakup speech, which wasn't planned or rehearsed," she explained in a Feb. 20 Instagram Story, "I was just heartbroken and I blacked out and... the EpiPen line just fell out and happened to go with everything."
But no matter where she stands with Jimmy, Jess has continued to share her love for Chelsea, recently denouncing any hate toward the flight attendant on social media. In fact, Jess expressed her regret over not clearing the air with Jimmy's other connection while they were filming.
"I wish that Chelsea and I would have had the opportunity to have a conversation before she got engaged," she told E! in a prior interview. "I wish I would have been able to tell her my over-the-moon love and excitement and support that I had for her."
