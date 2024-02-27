Blogger Laura Merritt Walker's 3-Year-Old Son Callahan Honored in Celebration of Life After His Death

Watch : Influencer Laura Merritt Walker Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Has Died

The Walker family is finding ways to honor their little boy.

Merritt & Style blogger Laura Merritt Walker and husband David Walker shared how they celebrated the life of their son Callahan, who died at age 3 from a tragic accident in early February.

"Callahan's celebration of life service was so incredibly special," Laura shared on Instagram Stories Feb. 26 alongside an image of Callahan. "We were surrounded by family and friends from every chapter of our lives. The distance people traveled to help honor our precious baby boy has humbled us to our core."

The lifestyle blogger also thanked her community for coming together and honoring of her youngest son.

"Thank you for sharing your own hearts and pain with us," she continued. "You all have been with us on so many mountaintop moments, and we want to thank those of you that were/ are willing to show up for us in the most excruciatingly painful valley as well."