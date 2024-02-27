Taylor Swift's Rep Speaks Out After Dad Scott Swift Allegedly Assaults Paparazzo

An Australian paparazzo allegedly has bad blood with Taylor Swift's dad.
The singer's rep spoke out after Scott Swift allegedly attacked a photographer in Sydney on Feb. 27 following Taylor's Eras Tour concerts down under, according to TMZ.
In response to the report, a spokesperson for Taylor told E! News that two individuals "were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor" at the time. Her rep also said that the two were "grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."
TMZ published a video of a man resembling Scott, 71, walking along a wharf alongside what appeared to be Taylor with an umbrella covering her head and upper body. A photographer began snapping photos, but was blocked by a man holding an umbrella in front of the lens before words were exchanged between people off camera.
A spokesperson for the NSW Police Force confirmed to E! News that authorities are investigating an alleged assault in Sydney's North Shore at about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, but did not confirm the identities of the people involved.
"Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf," the spokesperson said. "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers."
Police added that the man did not require medical treatment.
Taylor, 34, has been in Australia for the past two weeks performing multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney. She'll next hit the stage in Singapore for six shows starting March 2.
During a prior Eras Tour show, the Grammy winner told the crowd that she was "really grateful" for her father, who has attended multiple performances, including with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
"I have a really, really incredible dad, like hasn't missed a show type of dad," she said at her June 17 concert ahead of Father's Day. "He's the best and I love him so much."