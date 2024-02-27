Taylor Swift's Rep Speaks Out After Dad Scott Swift Allegedly Assaults Paparazzo

Watch : Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Sydney Eras Tour Concert

An Australian paparazzo allegedly has bad blood with Taylor Swift's dad.

The singer's rep spoke out after Scott Swift allegedly attacked a photographer in Sydney on Feb. 27 following Taylor's Eras Tour concerts down under, according to TMZ.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Taylor told E! News that two individuals "were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor" at the time. Her rep also said that the two were "grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

TMZ published a video of a man resembling Scott, 71, walking along a wharf alongside what appeared to be Taylor with an umbrella covering her head and upper body. A photographer began snapping photos, but was blocked by a man holding an umbrella in front of the lens before words were exchanged between people off camera.

A spokesperson for the NSW Police Force confirmed to E! News that authorities are investigating an alleged assault in Sydney's North Shore at about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, but did not confirm the identities of the people involved.