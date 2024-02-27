Lori Loughlin's Gift to Daughter Olivia Jade Will Have You Rolling With Laughter

Olivia Jade Giannulli's house is now a little fuller thanks to mom Lori Loughlin.
The Full House alum surprised her daughter with a new kitchen tool after watching the influencer struggle to roll out dough with a wine bottle in one of her vlogs. As seen in a cooking tutorial posted on YouTube Feb. 25, Lori presented Olivia with a red gift bag before walking viewers through a chicken alfredo recipe.
"It's a rolling pin," the actress quipped to the camera, "because I saw her rolling out the dough with a bottle of wine, I said, 'What is happening right now?'"
And Olivia was certainly tickled by the present, sharing as she pulled out the pastry roller from the bag, "That is so funny."
The 24-year-old added with a smile, "Mom, that's so nice actually. Thank you."
Indeed, Olivia's kitchen was lacking the right tools when she previously made cinnamon rolls. In a Feb. 11 video, the YouTuber had difficulties rolling her dough while using a full bottle of Sauvignon blanc with the cork still intact.
"It's really not rolling easily," she lamented at the time. "I think I've done something wrong."
The baking snafu led Olivia to call her older sister Isabella "Bella" Giannulli for help, who described the issue as "weird."
"I'm just gonna keep rolling it to see how big I can get it," Olivia insisted. "I'm not giving up on this cinnamon roll."
As for her latest culinary adventure with Lori? There were some roadblocks as well. Not only did some of Lori's lemons roll away on the floor, but the Fuller House star also accidentally dropped Olivia's phone on the kitchen counter while preparing the ingredients.
"We've never made this before," Lori sheepishly admitted, "but we're giving it our best effort."
Olivia jokingly added, "Pray for us!"