Lori Loughlin's Gift to Daughter Olivia Jade Will Have You Rolling With Laughter

Olivia Jade Giannulli's house is now a little fuller thanks to mom Lori Loughlin.

The Full House alum surprised her daughter with a new kitchen tool after watching the influencer struggle to roll out dough with a wine bottle in one of her vlogs. As seen in a cooking tutorial posted on YouTube Feb. 25, Lori presented Olivia with a red gift bag before walking viewers through a chicken alfredo recipe.

"It's a rolling pin," the actress quipped to the camera, "because I saw her rolling out the dough with a bottle of wine, I said, 'What is happening right now?'"

And Olivia was certainly tickled by the present, sharing as she pulled out the pastry roller from the bag, "That is so funny."

The 24-year-old added with a smile, "Mom, that's so nice actually. Thank you."

Indeed, Olivia's kitchen was lacking the right tools when she previously made cinnamon rolls. In a Feb. 11 video, the YouTuber had difficulties rolling her dough while using a full bottle of Sauvignon blanc with the cork still intact.