Francia Raísa Gets Candid on Her "Weight Fluctuation" Amid PCOS Battle

Francia Raísa is feeling strong-ish in her health journey.
The Grown-ish star celebrated a small victory amid her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), sharing that she was finally able to hit the gym after recently struggling with her energy levels.
"PCOS has been kicking my a-- lately with this weight fluctuation," she wrote on Instagram Story Feb. 26, posting a photo of herself sitting in the driver's seat of a car. "I've had zero motivation to work out. Forced myself yesterday and today."
Francia added, "So proud."
PCOS is a common condition in which ovaries produce unusually high levels of androgen hormones, often resulting in weight gain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Other symptoms may include acne, irregular menstrual cycles and the growth of small cysts on the ovaries.
Francia, 35, first shared news of her PCOS diagnosis in August. At the time, she credited Living With PCOS: Road to Reversal author Candice Craig for helping her navigate the condition.
"My friend wrote a book about PCOS," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it."
In addition to her experience with the syndrome, the How I Met Your Father actress has been open about her mental and physical health in other ways since donating a kidney to Selena Gomez—who struggles with lupus, autoimmune and inflammatory disease that can cause organ failure—in 2017.
"Selena and I both went through a depression," Francia told Self in 2018. "It was rough for a couple of months because I'm not used to not being active. We literally had to just wake up and not look forward to doing anything, and that was hard."
And though their friendship experienced a bit of a rough patch in recent years, Francia still considers the "Lose You to Love Me" singer one of her closest friends.
"I think our support for one another just means everything," she told E! News in January. "We met in 2008. And just like any sibling, we go through our ups and downs."
Francia added that "evolvement" is the key to maintaining a long friendship.
"I told her before the surgery, 'Don't treat me different,' and she hasn't," the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum said. "And I appreciate it."