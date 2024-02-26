Francia Raísa Gets Candid on Her "Weight Fluctuation" Amid PCOS Battle

Watch : Francia Raisa Says She and Selena "Needed Time Apart"

Francia Raísa is feeling strong-ish in her health journey.

The Grown-ish star celebrated a small victory amid her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), sharing that she was finally able to hit the gym after recently struggling with her energy levels.

"PCOS has been kicking my a-- lately with this weight fluctuation," she wrote on Instagram Story Feb. 26, posting a photo of herself sitting in the driver's seat of a car. "I've had zero motivation to work out. Forced myself yesterday and today."

Francia added, "So proud."

PCOS is a common condition in which ovaries produce unusually high levels of androgen hormones, often resulting in weight gain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Other symptoms may include acne, irregular menstrual cycles and the growth of small cysts on the ovaries.

Francia, 35, first shared news of her PCOS diagnosis in August. At the time, she credited Living With PCOS: Road to Reversal author Candice Craig for helping her navigate the condition.