Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Shares Her Dementia Diagnosis Is Alcohol-Induced

Watch : Wendy Williams' Son: Her Dementia Was "Alcohol-Induced"

Wendy Williams' family is speaking out about her dementia diagnosis.

The former talk show host's son Kevin Hunter Jr. shared that doctors believe her cognitive disorder is related to her struggles with alcohol addiction. As he explained on the Feb. 25 installment of the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, the 59-year-old's medical team "basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain."

Kevin added, "So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia."

The revelation came days after Wendy's team publicly shared that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, neurological conditions that affect a person's ability to process language, as well as their behavior and cognitive functions.

In a Feb. 22 statement, they shared the conditions—which actor Bruce Willis is also battling—have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy," her team continued, "but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances."