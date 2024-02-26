Bradley Cooper Proves He Is Gigi Hadid’s Biggest Supporter During NYC Shopping Trip

Watch : Gigi Hadid’s Night Out Includes Bradley Cooper Cameo!

Gigi Hadid had Bradley Cooper as her latest guest in residence.

Case in point? The couple—who first stepped out together in October—made a stop at her store in New York City on Feb. 26—with the supermodel leaving with a shopping bag in tow.

For their stylish outing to Guest in Residence, Gigi, 28, carried an orange handbag paired with a long, brown crochet cardigan with colorful patches, jeans, Adidas sneakers, a white top, cream shades and silver jewelry. Meanwhile, Bradley, 49, sported all-black sweats, including a New York Philharmonic hoodie, shades, and a gray beanie.

It was a busy morning for the creative director and the Oscar nominee, who were also spotted enjoying a breakfast at Corner Bar in Chinatown before heading to Gigi's store.

This sighting of the Maestro star—who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk—and the Next in Fashion host comes exactly a month after they confirmed their romance during a PDA stroll in London. Weeks later, they were spotted spending some casual, yet very public, time together on a Valentine's Day jaunt around New York.