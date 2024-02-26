Bradley Cooper Proves He Is Gigi Hadid’s Biggest Supporter During NYC Shopping Trip

Gigi Hadid had Bradley Cooper as her latest guest in residence.
Case in point? The couple—who first stepped out together in October—made a stop at her store in New York City on Feb. 26—with the supermodel leaving with a shopping bag in tow.
For their stylish outing to Guest in Residence, Gigi, 28, carried an orange handbag paired with a long, brown crochet cardigan with colorful patches, jeans, Adidas sneakers, a white top, cream shades and silver jewelry. Meanwhile, Bradley, 49, sported all-black sweats, including a New York Philharmonic hoodie, shades, and a gray beanie.
It was a busy morning for the creative director and the Oscar nominee, who were also spotted enjoying a breakfast at Corner Bar in Chinatown before heading to Gigi's store.
This sighting of the Maestro star—who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk—and the Next in Fashion host comes exactly a month after they confirmed their romance during a PDA stroll in London. Weeks later, they were spotted spending some casual, yet very public, time together on a Valentine's Day jaunt around New York.
And earlier this year, Gigi—who shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik—even celebrated the start of award season with Bradley when the couple was spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles with his mother Gloria Campano after the Golden Globes.
And although neither Gigi or Bradley have publicly addressed their relationship, fans are still hoping they make their red carpet debut at the March 10 Oscars ceremony. Though the likelihood is looking pretty shallow, as the Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee will be taking his mom as his plus one.
"I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody." Bradley told E! News of his mom, who is often his date to award shows. "She's an amazing hang."
While they won't be strutting a red carpet any time soon, this pair has all but mastered the art of a city stroll. Read on to see every moment of their latest outing.