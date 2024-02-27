Reviewers Can't Stop Buying These 18 Products From Amazon Because They're So Darn Genius

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retail, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one place you're sure to find genius products that will significantly improve your life, it's Amazon. By genius, we mean that these products will make your life so much easier, that you'll wonder where they've been your whole life. And if you're wondering if these products are actually worth it, let's just say they have tens of thousands of 5-star ratings and glowing reviews to prove it. Since there are so many products on Amazon, it can be time-consuming to scour their site for things that will actually make a difference in your life, which is why we went ahead and did the hard work for you by compiling this list of genius Amazon products that reviewers can't get enough of.
Take this fabric shaver which removes pilling from your clothes and furniture to make them look brand new or these beloved pimple patches that help heal blemishes over night, which have over 103,900 5-star ratings. To make cleaning quick and easy, try these silicone gap covers that prevent crumbs and liquids from falling in the crack between your stove and countertop or this cleaning gel that traps dust stuck in hard to reach places, like from in between your car's AC vents. From beauty to home products, keep reading for a list of these genius Amazon products that reviewers can't stop buying.
Linda’s Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers
If you're tired of crumbs getting trapped in the empty space between your stove and countertop, slide on these silicone gap covers which will prevent food from slipping through the cracks making cleaning much easier. It has 41,200+ 5-star ratings.
Mighty Patch™ Original Patch
These best-selling pimple patches help blemishes disappear almost overnight because they extract all of the gunk trapped beneath your skin. Since they're transparent, you can wear them out of the house nearly undetected. They have 103,900+ 5-star ratings, with one review calling them ''The holy grail of pimple patches.''
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer
Perfectly grill meat, chicken, and more every time with this digital thermometer that gives you a read in just a few seconds. This waterproof one even has a handy chart listing the ideal temperature for every kind of protein.
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
This little figurine isn't just cute, it will also clean your effort, no elbow grease required. Just fill it up with vinegar and water, set the microwave to seven minutes, and the steam that's released will leave it squeaky clean.
Eyelash Comb
Combat clumpy lashes by using this eyelash comb after applying mascara. The metal bristles help to separate lashes for that wispy look. It has 16,700+ 5-star ratings.
Miles Kimball Bracelet Helper Tool
Trying to secure the clasp on your bracelet solo should be considered a sport, but this handy tool makes it so much easier. The clip holds your bracelet in place so you can secure the clasp with minimal effort.
PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel
This gel adheres to hard to reach dust that's trapped between the air vents in your car or between the caps on your keyboard, but you can really use it on anything. Plus it's reusable – just run it under some water and it's ready for another round of cleaning. It has 45,200+ 5-star ratings.
Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light
With over 93,900 5-star ratings, this reading light that goes around your neck adds extra light when you need it. Not to mention, it comes in several colors. It's rechargeable and has three light colors and brightness settings.
Folex Carpet Spot Remover
Carpet stains are no match for this best-selling stain remover, which has 70,600+ 5-star ratings. It'll effortlessly remove anything from red wine to pet accidents and grease.
Etekcity Luggage Scale
Spare yourself from getting charged for overweight luggage by using this digital luggage scale. Just clip it onto your luggage, lift it using the handles, and you'll know exactly how much your luggage actually weighs without having to guess. No wonder it has 51,300 5-star ratings.
Reusable Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets
If you've been putting off washing your thermos, you've run out of excuses because you can just pop this tablet in with hot water and your tumbler will basically clean itself. It has 25,800+ 5-star ratings, with one reviewer writing, ‘'Used on a Yeti tumbler that has had coffee stains for years and came out looking brand new.''
Gorilla Grip Rug Gripper Pads
To keep your rugs securely in place, apply these grippy pads to the perimeter of your rug and voila – no more slipping and sliding. They have 16,000 5-star ratings and one reviewer raved, ‘'Since I've put them on, my rug hasn't moved at all.''
TailaiMei 120 Pcs Eyeshadow Shields
There's nothing worse than when specks of eyeshadow falls onto your freshly beat face. But that won't be a problem anymore thanks to these shadow shields, which prevent fallout from ruining your base makeup.
Surge Protector Power Strip
With all of the devices we have to charge these days, two outlets just isn't going to cut it. This highly-rated power strip, which doubles as a surge protector, triples the amount of outlets and even has four USB charging ports. It has over 30,000 5-star ratings.
Bymore Fabric Shaver
This fabric shaver removes lint and pilling from your clothing making them look brand new. You can even use it on furniture!
Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets
Dishwashers clean your dishes but what cleans your dishwasher? The answer? These tablets, which eliminate any residue or grime that has built up while also deodorizing. With over 13,000 5-star reviews, these tablets spare you from having to do it yourself.
Wrist Towels for Washing Face
If you get annoyed by water dripping down your forearms while you wash your face, then you need these microfiber wristbands which absorb water to keep your arms dry. It's no wonder they've gone viral on TikTok.
Coffee Machine Cleaner Descaler Tablets
Whatever kind of coffee machine you have, you can clean and deodorize it using these tablets, which not only remove build up, but also makes your coffee taste better and your machine running longer.