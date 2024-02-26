Jennifer Aniston Proves Her Workout Routine Is Anything But Easy

Watch : Fans Are Loving Jennifer Aniston's Gray Roots!

The one where Jennifer Aniston's workout HITT the spot.

The Friends alum is often praised for having an incredible figure, but it's no small feat to maintain her toned physique. After all, she recently showed off her intense fitness routine with Pvolve—a low-impact, high-resistance method—that involved using multiple weights, a slanted board, resistant bands and other equipment.

"If you're having one of THOSE Mondays," Jennifer captioned her Feb. 26 Instagram. "I FEEL YOU. Just gotta do it!!"

In the video, the 55-year-old could be seen standing on top of the slanted board while she squatted and then kicked her leg out to the side. She also did mountain climbers and push-ups, before dramatically collapsing to the ground.

"I'm done," she said in the short clip, as she laid face-down on the floor. "You know those days when you just don't want to do it? You just gotta do it."