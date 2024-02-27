Untangling the Many Lies Joran van der Sloot Told About the Murders of Natalee Holloway & Stephany Flores

Watch : Natalee Holloway's Harrowing Final Moments Detailed

Joran van der Sloot never denied meeting Natalee Holloway at a bar in Aruba, or that he spent time with her by the beach in the early morning hours of May 30, 2005.

But he didn't admit to killing the 18-year-old until 2023, when he gave a detailed confession in federal court in Birmingham, Ala., as part of his October guilty plea to extortion and wire fraud charges.

"A far as I'm concerned it's over, it's over," Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, told reporters outside the courthouse. "Joran van der Sloot is no longer the suspect in my daughter's murder. He is the killer."

Natalee's family had spent the previous 18-plus years hoping for definitive answers about what happened to the teen, who'd been in Aruba with classmates celebrating their high school graduation, though as time went by they tried to make peace with not knowing for sure.

They found some solace after Joran—who was arrested a couple of times but never charged in connection with Natalee's disappearance—was sentenced to 28 years in a Peruvian prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores.