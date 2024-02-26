Priyanka Chopra Embraces Her "Fresh Faced" Skin in Makeup-Free Selfie

Priyanka Chopra proved less is more, as she recently shared a close-up selfie of her "fresh faced Sundays."

By Alyssa Morin Feb 26, 2024 6:33 PMTags
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Talks Depression After Botched Surgery

Priyanka Chopra isn't afraid to bare it all.

Well, at least in the beauty department. In fact, the Citadel actress embraced her natural features by going makeup-free in her latest Instagram selfie. As she captioned her Feb. 25 post, "Fresh faced Sundays."

In the snapshot, the 41-year-old appeared to be poolside, as water droplets cascaded down her cheeks, while her hair looked slightly damped and wavy. She also kept her eyes closed in the selfie, lifting her face toward the sun.

While the Quanitco alum has been embracing the skin she's in, that wasn't always the case. 

Last year, she opened up about how her past surgery, in which she got a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, negatively impacted her mental health.

"It was a dark phase," Priyanka said on the Howard Stern Show in May. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."

photos
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Life as Mom to Baby Malti

Priyanka—who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas—explained she went under the knife again to correct the initial procedure.

"I was terrified of that," she recalled, noting her late dad Ashok Chopra was by her side the entire time, "but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you.' He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

It's taken time for the Baywatch actress to get to a place of self-love.

"In the past, I always felt pressure to look a certain way," she told The Telegraph in October 2021. "Growing up, I believed everything had to be perfect, skinny or sample size and airbrushed. It has taken me time to come to terms with my natural skin and natural hair texture."

She added, "I'm now comfortable in my own skin."

Priyanka isn't the only star to get real about her beauty journey. Keep reading to see other celebrities celebrate their natural beauty.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum / Instagram

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico alum soaked up the sun in this gorgeous makeup-free selfie Feb. 25.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

