Priyanka Chopra Embraces Her "Fresh Faced" Skin in Makeup-Free Selfie

Priyanka Chopra isn't afraid to bare it all.
Well, at least in the beauty department. In fact, the Citadel actress embraced her natural features by going makeup-free in her latest Instagram selfie. As she captioned her Feb. 25 post, "Fresh faced Sundays."
In the snapshot, the 41-year-old appeared to be poolside, as water droplets cascaded down her cheeks, while her hair looked slightly damped and wavy. She also kept her eyes closed in the selfie, lifting her face toward the sun.
While the Quanitco alum has been embracing the skin she's in, that wasn't always the case.
Last year, she opened up about how her past surgery, in which she got a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, negatively impacted her mental health.
"It was a dark phase," Priyanka said on the Howard Stern Show in May. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."
Priyanka—who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas—explained she went under the knife again to correct the initial procedure.
"I was terrified of that," she recalled, noting her late dad Ashok Chopra was by her side the entire time, "but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you.' He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."
It's taken time for the Baywatch actress to get to a place of self-love.
"In the past, I always felt pressure to look a certain way," she told The Telegraph in October 2021. "Growing up, I believed everything had to be perfect, skinny or sample size and airbrushed. It has taken me time to come to terms with my natural skin and natural hair texture."
She added, "I'm now comfortable in my own skin."
