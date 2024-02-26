Priyanka Chopra Embraces Her "Fresh Faced" Skin in Makeup-Free Selfie

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Talks Depression After Botched Surgery

Priyanka Chopra isn't afraid to bare it all.

Well, at least in the beauty department. In fact, the Citadel actress embraced her natural features by going makeup-free in her latest Instagram selfie. As she captioned her Feb. 25 post, "Fresh faced Sundays."

In the snapshot, the 41-year-old appeared to be poolside, as water droplets cascaded down her cheeks, while her hair looked slightly damped and wavy. She also kept her eyes closed in the selfie, lifting her face toward the sun.

While the Quanitco alum has been embracing the skin she's in, that wasn't always the case.

Last year, she opened up about how her past surgery, in which she got a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, negatively impacted her mental health.

"It was a dark phase," Priyanka said on the Howard Stern Show in May. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."