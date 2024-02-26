Counting On's Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Biggest Revelations from Jill Duggar's Memoir

The Duggar Family continues to count on and on.

After all, Jeremiah Duggar, 25, and his wife Hannah, 28, recently welcomed their second baby, daughter Brielle Grace.

"Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!!" the couple, who are parents to 14-month-old daughter Brynley, wrote in a joint Instagram post on Feb. 25. "You have already brought so much joy into our lives! We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls."

Though his family's reality series Counting On was canceled in 2021 in the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest for child pornography, Jeremiah and Hannah have learned they don't need a show to keep fans updated on their lives.

Like, for instance, when they announced they were expecting in November.

"Life just keeps getting sweeter!" the couple, who wed in March 2022, wrote at the time. "#thebestdays #sograteful."

And the family—Jeremiah is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids—was quick to celebrate. Jill Duggar Dillard wrote, "Congratulations!!" while Jessa Duggar Seewald commented with heart emojis.