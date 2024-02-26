How Keke Palmer and Ex Darius Jackson Celebrated Son Leo on His First Birthday

Sorry to all other men, because this one has Keke Palmer's heart forever.
The Nope actress celebrated her and ex Darius Jackson's son Leodis Jackson's first birthday with a heartfelt note that is guaranteed to tear up.
"You came into my life today at 3:25pm, but I knew even before then that you were the strongest person I ever knew," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 25. "There were so many moments during my pregnancy where your silent strength would give me peace. This is something you still do just with your mere existence! You make my life so worth living."
"If I'm being honest I have always teeter tottered with life," she admitted. "I have just always been so annoyed by it and the ups and the downs and it has always seemed so painful for trivial reasons."
But Leo has brought her so much joy and motivation.
"Since you my son, I have no confusion on why I am here," Keke shared. "On my purpose or my value or why I should stay. I wanna stay for you."
"I'm so happy for my son," the Emmy winner continued. "Thank you God. I love you so much buddy."
Indeed, Leo has made an impact on everyone's life. Her ex Darius—who she obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against in November after she filed for sole custody—also honored his son's birthday.
"My beloved son is a one year old," Darius shared on Instagram. "Time flew by. Quite frankly I am still adjusting to this thing called fatherhood."
"It's amazing to see his personality develop," the former NFL star continued. "The love, passion & stubbornness he has of both mom & dad lol. But he brings the greatest joy to both of us & is loved by many of his family & peers."
Though it's been a difficult year for Keke—who accused her ex of domestic and emotional abuse—she's come out stronger thanks to Leo.
"I have never been so happy," she shared in January. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer."
She added, "Look at my smile! I don't even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I'm on clouuuuuud nine!"