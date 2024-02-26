How Keke Palmer and Ex Darius Jackson Celebrated Son Leo on His First Birthday

Watch : Keke Palmer Celebrates Son Leo’s First Birthday With an Emotional Message!

Sorry to all other men, because this one has Keke Palmer's heart forever.

The Nope actress celebrated her and ex Darius Jackson's son Leodis Jackson's first birthday with a heartfelt note that is guaranteed to tear up.

"You came into my life today at 3:25pm, but I knew even before then that you were the strongest person I ever knew," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 25. "There were so many moments during my pregnancy where your silent strength would give me peace. This is something you still do just with your mere existence! You make my life so worth living."

"If I'm being honest I have always teeter tottered with life," she admitted. "I have just always been so annoyed by it and the ups and the downs and it has always seemed so painful for trivial reasons."

But Leo has brought her so much joy and motivation.