These Versatile Black Pant Picks Will Work with Every Outfit, for Any Occasion

TL;DR: The Best Black Pant Picks
- Most Popular: Quince's Ultra-Stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant,
$99$39.90
- Editor's Pick: Madewell's The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant, $119
- Best Deal: Halara's High Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide Leg Waffle Work Pants,
$39.95$29.95
- Best Tailored: Old Navy's Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants for Women, $49.99
- Most Comfy: Athleta's Endless High Rise Pants, $109
- Best Classic Work Pants: J.Crew's Cameron Slim Cropped Pant in Four-Season Stretch,
$118$84.50
- Best Wrinkle-Resistant: Everlane's The Dream Pant, $88
Whenever I'm going into the office, I'm wearing black pants. If I have to go to a formal event, I'm wearing black pants. If I'm traveling, I'm usually wearing black pants. And when I'm just hanging around the house or running errands, I reach for my black pants. Needless to say, black pants are a major staple in my wardrobe. They go with practically anything, they can transition from day to night, they can be dressed up or down, and they're always trendy. But, there are a lot of options out there. To help you choose the right pair for you, I've put together a roundup of the best black pants that work with every outfit, and can be worn for any occasion. From tailored work pants to stretchy and sweat-wicking casual pants, these are versatile finds that you'll be wearing on repeat.
If you're on the hunt for a pair of classic work pants that will take you from the office to happy hour, then your search is over. Looking for black pants that also come with some TikTok cred? Then take a look at this $29.95 find. Hoping to find that Goldilocks pair of pants that can be worn for every event and also looks super flattering? Then look no further. There's also tapered, cropped, tailored, and super comfy options that come in a variety of sizes.
And whether you're looking for the new perfect pair, or just a backup for your wardrobe, you'll find it here. So, keep on scrolling for the best black pants that work with everything.
The Most Popular Black Pants
Ultra-Stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant
Thousands of reviewers rave about these Quince straight leg pants. One writes, "most perfect work pants are found" and another raves, "sublime." They can be dressed up or down, and four-way stretch makes them comfy and easy to move around in. Right now they're 60% off, and come in sizes X-Small to X-Large and several in-seam options.
Editor's Pick Black Pants
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
I've written about Madewell's Harlow pants before, and how flattering they are. They've taken me from a work event to playing with my kids to going out to dinner, all in one night, and the wide leg is so trendy. The black option is $118, but some other dark shades are also available for $69 (use code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout).
The Best Black Pants Deal
High Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide Leg Waffle Work Pants
These Halara wide leg work pants are TikTok famous for good reason. They come in a ton of colors and sizes, including petite, tall, and standard options, and they're only $29.95. Plus, they're high-waisted with pleat detailing and can go from work to a date night without breaking a sweat.
The Best Sweat-Wicking Black Pants
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme Regular
Elevate your everyday look with these lululemon Luxtreme pants. They're made of a soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking material, and feature a mid-rise, full-length design. One fan wrote, "Great length & fit; can look dressy or use for an easy workout."
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
If you're looking for the same kind of lululemon Luxtreme pants with a shorter length, these ones have got you covered. They have the same stretchy, sleek, sweat-wicking material, but with a tapered cut that can dress up or down.
The Best Tailored Black Pants
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants for Women
With tailored pleats and a loose leg design, these black pants offer the perfect look and fit. They're available in regular, tall, and petite, and include sizing from X-Small to 4X-Large. And the waistband is elastic, so they're comfy to boot.
The Most Comfy Black Pants
Endless High Rise Pants
Let's talk comfy. These bestselling Athleta pants have a thick waistband for support, a buttery soft feel, and a textured, stretchy fabric that keeps up with you all day. One reviewer glows, "Great pants for work and play!" This black pair is $109, but there are other dark shades available for $59.
The Best Classic Black Work Pants
Cameron Slim Cropped Pant in Four-Season Stretch
When I think of a classic black work pant, I think of these slim cropped J.Crew pants. One reviewer writes, "They are comfortable to sit in everyday while at the office," adding that they're the, "Best pants I've ever owned." They're available in a few colors, as well as classic, petite, and tall.
The Best Slim Leg Black Pants
Sloan Slim Pants
These Banana Republic Factory pants are an essential staple for any wardrobe. They hug your silhouette, have a little bit of stretch, and look great with flats or heels. Plus, you can get them for $43 with the site's extra 20% taken at checkout.
The Best Black Palazzo Pants
SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants
With a loose fit and unique belted waist, these black palazzo pants pair perfectly with a bodysuit. Grab them in a range of colors and prints, for just $35. One fan notes, "These pants are adorable. Fabric allows for summer or winter wear."
The Best Wrinkle-Resistant Black Pants
The Dream Pant
There's a reason why reviewers love these Everlane black pants. They have a comfy elastic waist, a tapered leg design, and a soft, double-knit fabric that's wrinkle-resistant. One user raved, "I love these pants! They really are as cozy as sweatpants, but cute and professional, too."
The Best Black Boot Cut Pants
Rekucci Womens Ease into Comfort Bootcut Pant
With a ton of colorways, plus tall, short, and standard sizing, it's hard to go wrong with these bootcut pants. They're stretchy, easily pull on, and hug your every curve. This user writes, "for everyday, flattering, comfortable pants at THIS price point, they are my favorite pants bar-none."
The Best Tapered Cut Black Pants
Smart Ankle Pants (2-Way Stretch)
These stretchy, tapered Uniqlo pants are a perfect everyday pant. This fan raved, "I bought these pants for work but now find myself wearing them all the time!" Snag them in a few colors, in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Best Black Chino Pants
Astrid Chino Pant
If you like that durable chino feel, then you'll love these J.Crew black pants. Featuring an elastic waistband, wide leg design, one reviewer glowed, "A perfect wide leg without looking sloppy or oversized." It's also available in tall, petite, and classic.
Pair those black pants with a new crossbody. Check out these Kate Spade picks that are on sale for a limited time.