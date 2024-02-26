Zac Efron Reacts To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce High School Musical Comparisons

Watch : Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch

Does Zac Efron like those Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce High School Musical comparisons? You can bet on it.

In fact, the Disney alum finally learned about the parallels the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Karma" singer have with his character Troy Bolton and Vanessa Hudgens' Gabriella, who, in the franchise is seen cheering on the athlete during a pivotal championship game. Plus, if the IRL couple had kids, would their offspring have to choose between theater and sports?

"Wow, I didn't think about that," he told E! News while promoting his new Prime Video movie Ricky Stanicky."That's really cool. Shout out to all the High School Musical fans."

And while Zac hadn't seen any of the online chatter, he glad to see them soarin', flyin'.

"I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I'm so happy for them," he continued. "They're two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?"