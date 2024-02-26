Zac Efron Reacts To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce High School Musical Comparisons

Does Zac Efron like those Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce High School Musical comparisons? You can bet on it.
In fact, the Disney alum finally learned about the parallels the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Karma" singer have with his character Troy Bolton and Vanessa Hudgens' Gabriella, who, in the franchise is seen cheering on the athlete during a pivotal championship game. Plus, if the IRL couple had kids, would their offspring have to choose between theater and sports?
"Wow, I didn't think about that," he told E! News while promoting his new Prime Video movie Ricky Stanicky."That's really cool. Shout out to all the High School Musical fans."
And while Zac hadn't seen any of the online chatter, he glad to see them soarin', flyin'.
"I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I'm so happy for them," he continued. "They're two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?"
With 2023 NFL season behind them, Taylor and Travis' relationship continues to play out just like a movie—and they're certainly not letting it go. After all, Travis recently flew to Australia for Taylor's latest Eras Tour leg before quickly heading to Las Vegas for a Chiefs Super Bowl party.
And while everybody is trying to get in Taylor and Travis' heads, the tight end is only listening to his own heart talkin'.
"I'm not running away from any of it," Travis told the Wall Street Journal in November. "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."
Care to look into the windows of this love? Read on for all their sweet moments so far.
Ricky Stanicky premieres globally on Prime Video March 7, 2024.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley