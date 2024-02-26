How To Get Expensive-Looking Glass Hair on a Budget With Hacks Starting at Just $7

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In the world of hair trends, one style has been shining brighter than the rest— glass hair. What exactly is glass hair? Imagine hair so shiny and sleek that it reflects light like a mirror. It's the epitome of luxury and sophistication, coveted by many but often associated with pricey salon treatments. However, you can attain the same level of shine and softness without breaking the bank.
Say goodbye to dull, lackluster locks and hello to expensive-looking hair that exudes radiance while sticking to your budget. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this $7 shine-enhancing brush I'm obsessed with. Here are my secrets to achieving lustrous locks with picks from L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Color Wow, OUAI, and Biolage.
The Best Glass Hair Products
- My Budget-Friendly Pick: Wet Brush Shine Enhancer ($7)
- My Holy Grail Hair Product: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment ($28)
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer
Enhance your hair's shine with this brush I am obsessed with. My brush has a combination of Wet Brush's IntelliFlex and boar bristles, which detangle and distribute hair's natural oils and amping up the shine. It also reduces frizz.
"I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good," Kyle Richards said in her Amazon shopping guide.
This top-rated brush comes in many colors and has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum
Here's the ultimate, affordable solution for achieving sleek, shiny locks with a glass-like finish. Formulated to provide 72-hour frizz control, this serum transforms dull, frizzy hair into a smooth, radiant mane that glistens with brilliance. Whether applied to damp or dry hair, it works tirelessly to impart a lustrous sheen while taming even the most unruly strands. Say goodbye to frizz and hello to your sleekest hair ever.
Shoppers gave this hair serum 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
You just unlocked the secret to hair that shines like never before. Go from dullness to dazzling shine in just 8 seconds! We all have 8 seconds, right? This miracle formula guarantees an instant transformation that will leave you in awe, no matter what type of hair you have. It works for fine, curly, and wavy hair easily. With its quick and effortless application, achieving salon-quality shine has never been easier. Simply use 2-3 times a week to maintain that shine.
Shoppers gave this product 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Glossing Shampoo
Achieve a stunning glossy finish that lasts and lasts— 14 times shinier hair in just one use, per the brand. Its formula delivers unparalleled brilliance and 24 hours of smoothness that will have you turning heads anywhere you go.
L'Oreal Paris Sulfate Free Glossing Conditioner
This conditioner delivers intense shine and silky softness that will leave your locks feeling like satin. Gentle enough for color-treated hair, it not only preserves your vibrant color but also prevents fading, ensuring that your hue stays vibrant and beautiful. Your hair will radiate with a glass-like shine that captivates with every movement.
A shopper gushed, "Hair never looked so good! My hair has never looked this healthy. I have seen less breakage, it is shiny, and soft. It looks amazing. So, if you need a sign to try it, DO IT."
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Sorry if I sound dramatic, but this is my holy grail of haircare. This is a game-changer, my absolute must-have that I can't live without. Get ready to experience hair that shines for days, with a luminosity that looks like it's been photoshopped in real life. Trade frizz for sleek, smooth locks that defy humidity and maintain their flawless finish no matter what.
Shoppers gave this product 50,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 229.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
This little gem is like a magic wand for my locks, giving them a seriously intense, glass-like shine that I adore. I love spritzing this on after styling for that extra oomph. When I use it with my heat tools, my hair shines like never before! Trust me, your hair deserves this kind of love. No need to worry because it won't weigh your hair down one bit. Plus, it provides heat protection.
My pick has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 22.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Color Wow Money Mist Luxe Leave-in Conditioning Treatment for Glossy, Expensive-Looking Hair
Who doesn't want glossy, expensive-looking hair? This leave-in conditioner absolutely delivers if you want shiny hair. It also works great as a detangler, heat protectant, and UV protectant. It also prevents breakage, according to the brand. It is an E! Shopping Editor pick as one of the best new beauty launches of February 2024.
A shopper gushed, "I used this product for the first time recently and it helped me to better detangle my heavily bleached hair and helped me get the most sleek blowout i've ever had. I'm officially a Money Mist stan!"
Biolage Hydra Source Mask
Ever since I started using the Biolage Hydra Source Aloe Mask, I cannot stop touching my own hair. It is so unbelievably soft and shiny. Immediately after, my hair feels ridiculously soft and it lasts for days. I no longer have to detangle my hair after showering.
Adding this one product to my routine has been a total game-changer. I use it once a week after shampooing my hair and leave it on for just five minutes before rinsing it out. I now buy conditioner less often since I use this as a conditioner replacement once a week. This is such a great value. You don't need to use a lot of product when you apply it and the container is huge that it lasts me for four months.
OUAI Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment
If you want shiny hair, I'll tell you what you need to do. Wash your hair, condition, and apply this gloss to your wet hair, keep it on for 5 minutes, and rinse it out. This product gives my hair immediate shine and it provides heat protection up to 450°F. It also makes my hair color incredibly vibrant an reduces frizz. The shine will last for THREE washes. Once again, OUAI came through with a product I will use on a regular basis.
Color Wow Money Masque Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment
Elevate your hair game to superstar status with the Chris Appleton Money Masque from Color Wow. I'm talking about hair that's so glossy and sleek, you'll feel like you belong on the red carpet. I personally swear by it and I use it every 3 shampoos. Let me tell you, the results are absolutely jaw-dropping. It delivers major hydration without weighing my hair down. Treat yourself to an experience that's worth its weight in gold.
What is glass hair?
The term "glass hair" refers to strands that are so shiny and smooth they reflect like glass.
How do I get glass hair at home?
You can get your a hair gloss or hair glass at a salon, for sure. If you don't have the time or the budget, you can get super-shiny hair at home with shine-enhancing products and heat styling tools.
