How To Get Expensive-Looking Glass Hair on a Budget With Hacks Starting at Just $7

In the world of hair trends, one style has been shining brighter than the rest— glass hair. What exactly is glass hair? Imagine hair so shiny and sleek that it reflects light like a mirror. It's the epitome of luxury and sophistication, coveted by many but often associated with pricey salon treatments. However, you can attain the same level of shine and softness without breaking the bank.

Say goodbye to dull, lackluster locks and hello to expensive-looking hair that exudes radiance while sticking to your budget. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this $7 shine-enhancing brush I'm obsessed with. Here are my secrets to achieving lustrous locks with picks from L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Color Wow, OUAI, and Biolage.