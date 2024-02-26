These Cheap Products Will Make Your Clothes, Shoes, Bags & More Look Brand New

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Listen, we're all for buying new pieces for your wardrobe, especially if there's an insane sale going on that's simply too good to pass up, but there's something to be said about keeping the clothes you already have in mint condition. Because if you're gonna spend money on something, you might as well do everything in your power to keep it in tip top shape for as long as possible. Whether you're wondering how to clean your leather jackets, shoes, and handbags, how to get rid of pilling for good, or protecting your UGGS from the elements, there are lots of things out there that will make everything look and feel brand new. To make things easy, we went ahead and rounded up all of the must-have tools and products you need to keep everything in your closet looking fresh AF.
Not only are these products affordable, but they also require minimal time and effort. Like these mesh laundry bags that protect delicates in the wash or this collapsible drying rack to air dry clothes (because unfortunately, you shouldn't toss everything in the dryer). Then there are these inserts that help tall boots keep their shape or these or this waterproofing spray that will keep suede shoes, UGGs included, from getting ruined by rain or snow. From clothes to shoes, handbags and more, these are the best products and tools to keep in them in good condition.
BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
You know that fuzz and pilling that you can't seem to get off your clothes no matter how many times you use a lint roller? This best-selling fabric shaver will get rid of all of that with ease and make your clothes look brand new. With 89,600+ 5-star Amazon ratings, this tool is "a game-changer for refreshing my wardrobe" as one reviewer put it.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable
Hear us out – this pet hair remover is better than any lint roller you've ever used. It effortlessly collects hair and lint into a receptacle that's emptied with the click of a button and since it's reusable, you don't have to worry about buying refills. It has 135,300+ 5-star ratings on Amazon.
Amazon Basics Foldable Laundry Rack
We hate to break it to you but some clothes really should be air dried, which is where this foldable laundry rack with over 47,000 5-star ratings comes in. Once your clothes are dry, collapse the rack and store it out of sight.
Durable Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags
From lacey bras and undies to silk pieces or running shoes, these mesh laundry bags help protect your clothes while they're in the wash. These highly-rated bags with 22,800+ 5-star Amazon ratings come in a set of three.
Fiebing's Saddle Soap
Keep your leather shoes, bags, and more in top top shape with this saddle soap, which cleans and polishes leather goods.
Horsehair Shine Shoes Brush Kit
You'll need some horsehair brushes to buff in that saddle soap and this set is perfect since it comes with three different brushes and a microfiber cloth.
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
Once your leather goods are cleaned, give them a little extra love with this best-selling conditioner, which protects and restores leather, keeping it soft and supple. With over 39,300 5-star Amazon ratings, one reviewer raved that this product makes "leather looks as good as new."
Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit
Sneakers are one of the hardest articles of clothing to keep clean, which is why this fan-favorite shoe cleaner with 24,900+ 5-star Amazon ratings is so essential. Suitable for several different materials from leather to vinyl, nubuck, suede, and canvas, it effortlessly scrubs away dirt and grime to reveal clean shoes, even your white Air Force 1s.
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Wipes
These dual textured wipes are ideal for cleaning your sneakers in a pinch. They come individually wrapped, so you can easily take them with you on the go or while traveling.
Crep Protect Shoe Protector Spray
Protect your suede and canvas shoes against the elements with this spray, which applies a waterproof coating that repels moisture. If you own a pair of UGGs, this product is a must-have, with one reviewer writing, "Sprayed my UGGs water just rolled right off." It has 14,000+ 5-star ratings.
SimpleHouseware Translucent Garment Bags
Keep expensive dresses and suits from collecting dust or from snagging on other clothes by keeping them in these garment bags. They come in several lengths to fit your clothes or closet perfectly and come in multi-packs. They're breathable and washable, too.
Amazon Basics Space Saving Slim, Velvet Hangers
These velvet-lined hangers with 156,400+ 5-star ratings which prevent your clothes from slipping and sliding. Not to mention, they're slim so they'll help you save space.
Ruisita 10 Pieces (5 Pairs) Boot Shaper Form Inserts
Rather letting your boots sit floppily in your closet (or stuffing them with random items), use these highly-rated inserts, which help your tall boots maintain their shape.