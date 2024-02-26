These Cheap Products Will Make Your Clothes, Shoes, Bags & More Look Brand New

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Listen, we're all for buying new pieces for your wardrobe, especially if there's an insane sale going on that's simply too good to pass up, but there's something to be said about keeping the clothes you already have in mint condition. Because if you're gonna spend money on something, you might as well do everything in your power to keep it in tip top shape for as long as possible. Whether you're wondering how to clean your leather jackets, shoes, and handbags, how to get rid of pilling for good, or protecting your UGGS from the elements, there are lots of things out there that will make everything look and feel brand new. To make things easy, we went ahead and rounded up all of the must-have tools and products you need to keep everything in your closet looking fresh AF.

Not only are these products affordable, but they also require minimal time and effort. Like these mesh laundry bags that protect delicates in the wash or this collapsible drying rack to air dry clothes (because unfortunately, you shouldn't toss everything in the dryer). Then there are these inserts that help tall boots keep their shape or these or this waterproofing spray that will keep suede shoes, UGGs included, from getting ruined by rain or snow. From clothes to shoes, handbags and more, these are the best products and tools to keep in them in good condition.