Why Blake Lively Says Her Nervous System “Feels Electrified” Since Having Kids

Watch : Blake Lively Says She and Ryan Reynolds Follow This Relationship Rule

Blake Lively unlocked a new superpower after becoming a mom.

In fact, the Gossip Girl alum shared how having her and Ryan Reynolds' four children affected the way she exists in the world.

"I know I'm a skin-covered nervous system because that's the anatomy of a human, but my nervous system feels electrified since having a child," she told her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn on her Substack show Further Ado Feb. 22. "I have experienced every single emotion in the human spectrum of emotions and then some. The greatest highs, the greatest fears, the lows, all of it. So what I feel in my body is everything."

And Blake—who is mom to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby whose name has yet to be publicly revealed—emphasized how this personal chapter has impacted her work life, too.

"It makes it so much easier because I feel so authentically now versus imagining and that translates into all of my creativity," she added. "When I get scared of something, it's so much bigger and faster and brighter When I feel love, it's brighter. Everything is just probably what cocaine feels like."