Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Bennett in Birthday Tribute

There's another milestone in the Kelce Family.

After all, Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughter Bennett just celebrated her first birthday. And Kylie couldn't help but share a sweet message for their youngest.

"Bennie turned 1 on Friday," the mom of three wrote on Instagram Feb. 25. "She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing."

"Wish us luck," she added. "She's getting faster everyday."

Kylie—who also shares Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, with the Philadelphia Eagles center—posted an adorable snap of the birthday girl donning a red sweatshirt while sitting in an armchair alongside the loving birthday caption.

Bennett was born not long after the infamous Kelce Bowl, where Jason and younger brother Travis Kelce faced off at the 2023 Super Bowl. In fact, there was a possibility that Kylie would go into labor at the big game since she was 38 weeks pregnant during the event.