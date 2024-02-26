Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Bennett in Birthday Tribute

Kylie Kelce shared a loving birthday post for youngest daughter Bennett, who she shares with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

There's another milestone in the Kelce Family.

After all, Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughter Bennett just celebrated her first birthday. And Kylie couldn't help but share a sweet message for their youngest.

"Bennie turned 1 on Friday," the mom of three wrote on Instagram Feb. 25. "She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing."

"Wish us luck," she added. "She's getting faster everyday."

Kylie—who also shares Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, with the Philadelphia Eagles center—posted an adorable snap of the birthday girl donning a red sweatshirt while sitting in an armchair alongside the loving birthday caption.

Bennett was born not long after the infamous Kelce Bowl, where Jason and younger brother Travis Kelce faced off at the 2023 Super Bowl. In fact, there was a possibility that Kylie would go into labor at the big game since she was 38 weeks pregnant during the event.

photos
Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Family Home

But rest assured, while Jason was preparing for the game, Kylie had her own game plan.

"Kylie's on top of that," Jason's mom Donna Kelce told E! News in February 2023. "She talked about this when she realized it was going to happen around February. She's really due at the end of the month and she made sure she took all the precautions."

"She's got her parents there to help her," she continued. "I think all the precautions have been taken." 

Sure enough, Bennett arrived 11 days after the big game.

Keep reading to see more of Jason and Kylie's sweetest moments.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

