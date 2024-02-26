Once Upon a Time’s Chris Gauthier Dead at 48

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Chris Gauthier.
The character actor—known for his work in shows such as Once Upon a Time and Eureka—died on Feb. 23 after a short illness, as shared by his management company. He was 48.
"As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film," read the statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent to TV Line. "His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."
Gauthier's agent, Chad Colvin, also shared a moving reflection on his time knowing and working with the actor.
"When his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours," Colvin wrote on Facebook. "Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride. He ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling."
He continued, "Brother...I am going to miss you so much more than you'll ever imagine. I wish we could have had a bit more time together and that you understood the difference you made, not just in my life, but all those you touched. This world is a bit smaller and colder now without you in it. Love ya, ya big Gooch."
In addition to his work on Once Upon a Time and Eureka, Gauthier was also known for his work in Smallville, Supernatural, Joe Pickett, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Legends of Tomorrow and Charmed, among others. His film credits included 40 Days and 40 Nights, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason.
Colin O'Donoghue, who played Captain Hook alongside Gauthier's Smee on Once Upon a Time, shared a tribute to his former costar on Instagram.
"Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken!" he captioned a Feb. 25 post, which featured an image of the two on set. He added of Gauthier's wife and children, who survive him, "My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!"
Showrunner Adam Horowitz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Gauthier's passing, "So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed."