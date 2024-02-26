Once Upon a Time’s Chris Gauthier Dead at 48

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Chris Gauthier.

The character actor—known for his work in shows such as Once Upon a Time and Eureka—died on Feb. 23 after a short illness, as shared by his management company. He was 48.

"As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film," read the statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent to TV Line. "His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

Gauthier's agent, Chad Colvin, also shared a moving reflection on his time knowing and working with the actor.

"When his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours," Colvin wrote on Facebook. "Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride. He ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling."