We Went Full Boyle & Made The Ultimate Brooklyn Nine-Nine Gift Guide

Mamma Maglione, have you heard the news? Our favorite squad is back in the building, and we're not talking about Nakatomi Plaza. We're talking about Brooklyn Nine-Nine, aka the show with "one cop heroically saving the day while everyone else stands around and watches" (at least, according to Jake Peralta's POV). All jokes aside, Brooklyn 99 is a dynamic show filled with the perfect balance of laughter, meaningful moments, engaging plots, and lovable characters who have earned a truly special place in our hearts. It's one of my forever-favorite comfort shows, and for all the times I've watched the series (& all of the YouTube compilations), I'd say I've earned the title of being a die-hard B99 fan.

As a fan, I couldn't be more excited to share that starting today, seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix, while seasons 5-8 are available on Peacock. To celebrate the magnificent occasion, I searched high and low for the Halloween Heist cumberbund — wait, I meant gifts that are perfect for the B99 fan in your life (including yourself). Whether you're one-half of a dynamic duo like Hitchcock & Scully or Jake & Doug Judy, or you're someone who appreciates the arts (like the original Raymond Holt Rock #367 painting, or the sight of fluffy boy Cheddar wearing a beret), we've got something for anyone who loves the show as much as Terry loves yogurt.

So, pump your fist in the air with us as we say, "Nine-Nine!"