Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence on Joshua Jackson Divorce

Watch : Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorcing

Jodie Turner-Smith has a positive outlook following her split from Joshua Jackson.

The Queen & Slim actress has broken her silence about the pair's breakup, more than four months after it was made public when she filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum after four years of marriage.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she told the Sunday Times in an interview published Feb. 25. "And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

Turner-Smith, who in November reached a custody agreement with Jackson over their daughter, continued, "There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, 'Who am I and am I being true to that?' If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."