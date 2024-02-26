Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence on Joshua Jackson Divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith has a positive outlook following her split from Joshua Jackson.
The Queen & Slim actress has broken her silence about the pair's breakup, more than four months after it was made public when she filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum after four years of marriage.
"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she told the Sunday Times in an interview published Feb. 25. "And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."
Turner-Smith, who in November reached a custody agreement with Jackson over their daughter, continued, "There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, 'Who am I and am I being true to that?' If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."
The 37-year-old went on to briefly reflect on her past relationship with the Fatal Attraction actor—which began in 2018—and talked about moving on after their breakup, on which her ex has not spoken about publicly himself.
"I don't think it's a failure," Turner-Smith said. "We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."
The White Noise actress continued, "The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."