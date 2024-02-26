Score 75% off a Coach Bag, 60% off Good American Jeans, Get a $55 Meat Thermometer for $5, and More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kickstart your week with some Monday morning shopping. There are some unbelievable deals and bargains that you can't miss. Plus, if you shop now, you will probably get your order delivered by the time the weekend starts— depending on where you shop, of course.

If you've been curious about Khloé Kardashian's brand, Good American, get these top-selling jeans on sale for just $59 (instead of $150). Do more celeb-inspired deal hunting and get 25% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. Plus, you can save 25% on Laneige, which is loved by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs.

Score a $5 deal on a $55 meat thermometer, with 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Address your skincare concerns with a 30% discount on StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks. Don't miss your chance to get a $350 Coach handbag for just $87. Save space and money with these 10-in-1 Our Place nonstick pans, which are on sale for 33% off.

Transform your Monday from mundane to magnificent. Seize the savings and set the tone for a week with these unbelievable deals from Kate Spade Outlet, Tory Burch, Peter Thomas Roth, and more.