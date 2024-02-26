Score 75% off a Coach Bag, 60% off Good American Jeans, Get a $55 Meat Thermometer for $5, and More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kickstart your week with some Monday morning shopping. There are some unbelievable deals and bargains that you can't miss. Plus, if you shop now, you will probably get your order delivered by the time the weekend starts— depending on where you shop, of course.
If you've been curious about Khloé Kardashian's brand, Good American, get these top-selling jeans on sale for just $59 (instead of $150). Do more celeb-inspired deal hunting and get 25% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. Plus, you can save 25% on Laneige, which is loved by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs.
Score a $5 deal on a $55 meat thermometer, with 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Address your skincare concerns with a 30% discount on StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks. Don't miss your chance to get a $350 Coach handbag for just $87. Save space and money with these 10-in-1 Our Place nonstick pans, which are on sale for 33% off.
Transform your Monday from mundane to magnificent. Seize the savings and set the tone for a week with these unbelievable deals from Kate Spade Outlet, Tory Burch, Peter Thomas Roth, and more.
Today's Best Beauty Deals- Laneige, Clarins, Peter Thomas Roth & More
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks
This customer-loved product is just what you need to revitalize your skin. Say goodbye to wrinkles and stretch marks with this intensely hydrating concentrate that combats visible signs of aging. This-multi-tasking formula will give you visibly smoother, firmer skin, per the brand.
A shopper raved, "I would buy it tons times. I have been using it for more than 6 months. I use it on my face and neck twice a day, morning and night. I am 40 y.old. My small wrinkles are visible diminished, and my skin is really hydrated. You can really see results!"
Ulta: Ulta secretly put tons of top products on sale. Save 33% on Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, 30% off StriVectin SD Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, and more deals.
Peter Thomas Roth: Use the promo code PTRX30 to take 30% off Peter Thomas Roth must-haves. I'm stocking up on the under-eye gels.
Laneige: Get 25% off Laneige products, which have been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs.
Clarins: Get 25% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Smashbox: You only have a few hours left to snag 50% off Smashbox lipstick, mascara, and more.
KVD Beauty: Get long-lasting eye makeup and sav 40% on the KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner.
Zitsticka: Use the code FIFTHBDAY to get 25% off Zitsticka skincare. The Killa microdarts are magical on deep pimples (trust me).
QVC: Score major savings on beauty products from Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte Cosmetics, bareMinerals, Philosophy, Bobbi Brown, and more top brands.
Skinstore: Get 30% off Skinstore's top brands including COSRX, Sunday Riley, and Elizabeth Arden when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, get one free. This is an absolute essential to combat dry skin in winter.
Beachwaver: Get 50% off Beachwaver's iconic rotating curling irons and more top-sellers.
Ogee: Use the code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee products. I recommend their makeup brush cleanser. It's the best I've ever used.
Kiehl's: Restock your skincare favorites and save 30% on Kiehl's products.
Too Faced: Good bold and save 25% on Too Faced lipsticks and lip liners.
Today's Best Fashion Deals- Madewell, Kate Spade, Tory Burch & More
Good American Good Legs High Waist Distressed Skinny Jeans
These jeans have a flattering high-waist silhouette and a sleek skinny fit that hugs your curves in all the right places. The stretchy denim delivers style and comfort for all-day wear. The distressed details add a trendy bit of edge that's effortlessly cool. Whether you're dressing them up with heels or keeping it casual with sneakers or booties, these jeans are a versatile wardrobe essential. They're available in sizes ranging from 00 to 24.
Coach Morgan Crossbody
Coach's Morgan Crossbody Bag effortlessly blends style and functionality you'll love whether you're running errands or hitting the town. It is made from high-quality pebbled leather, which is super easy to clean. The compact size makes it perfect for those on-the-go days. Plus, it has an adjustable strap and it's on sale for 75% off right now.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a sale, but you can find the best prices on your lululemon favorite styles in their We Made Too Much section.
VICI: Expand your wardrobe and save 40% on VICI dresses with the promo code DRESSES40.
Coach Outlet: Hurry up and shop. You can get 75% off Coach bags, shoes, and more.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry and more to step up your style.
Tory Burch: Tory Burch deals are hard to find, but there's a private sale with 60% off deals. Shop before these deals sell out.
Vince Camuto: You can save up to 80% on Vince Camuto. Use the promo code EXTRA25 to get an additional 25% off Vince Camuto's sale section.
Madewell: Use the code EXTRAEXTRA for an additional 30% off Madewell's sale section.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Free People, Sorel, UGG, Madewell, Crocs, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack.
J.Crew: Get an EXTRA 50% off J.Crew's sale section with the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.
J.Crew Factory: Get 60% off best-sellers from J.Crew.
Bare Necessities: Take 30% off bras, panties, swimwear, activewear and more from Bare Necessities.
ASOS: Save 30% on these trending styles from ASOS.
Sam Edelman: Step up your shoe game and save 70% on Sam Edelman boots, mules, loafers, and more.
Old Navy: Bring on spring with $10 tops, $22 jeans, and $28 pants from Old Navy.
DSW: Prep for spring with 50% off deals from DSW: adidas, Franco Sarto, Skechers, and more.
Athleta: Get ahead on packing for your next trip with 25% off travel favorites and swim from Athleta.
Today's Best Home Deals- iRobot, Dyson, Pottery Barn & More
ROUUO Meat Thermometer
Achieve culinary perfection with precise temperature control when you use this advanced digital thermometer, which is 91% off. It is just what you need to make sure your meat is cooked to perfection every time whether you're grilling, roasting, or baking. It is a top-seller with 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Our Place Set of 2 10-in-1 Ceramic Nonstick Always Pans 2.0
These versatile pans are designed to simplify your kitchen routine. With their unique 10-in-1 functionality, they can replace your skillet, steamer, skillet, saucepan, saucier, fry pan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. They are crafted with high-quality ceramic coating, which making cooking and cleaning a breeze. QVC has these 2-pan sets in several colorways.
iRobot: Make cleaning so much easier and save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums.
Sur La Table: Don't miss these 60% off deals on Sur La Table customer favorites from Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Staub, and more.
Our Place: Get $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Save 50% on top-selling Pottery Barn furniture, bedding, outdoor, and more.
Dyson: Save $200 on select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
Crate and Barrel: Save 40% on Le Creuset cookware, 30% on KitchenAid devices, and more from Crate and Barrel.
Today's Best Travel Deals- Samsonite
Samsonite: Get ready for spring break and summer travel with 25% off Samsonite luggage. Plus, you can get an EXTRA 15% off select styles.
Still shopping for travel plans? You'll love these pet must-haves that make travel so much easier!