Why Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell Thinks Pregnant Ashley Benson Will Be a Great Mom

This pretty little mama is excited to welcome a longtime friend into the pretty little mamas club.
Shay Mitchell spoke to E! News exclusively about her experience raising her two kids and also shared her thoughts on Ashley Benson's road to motherhood, as her former Pretty Little Liars costar prepares to give birth to her first child with husband Brandon Davis.
"Ashley, we've always known from those days on set, any time there was a baby around, she's always been so incredible with kids," Shay said at the luggage wash and store pop-up from her BÉIS travel and lifestyle brand in West Hollywood, Calif. Feb. 23. "She's always loved kids. Always knew she would make a great mom when the time came."
Shay, who is also launching a new BÉIS Kids travel collection, continued, "So I'm really excited for her in this journey. It's gonna be really fun. Now we definitely have something else to bond over and I'll be sending her a BÉIS diaper bag real soon."
Ashley, 34, revealed her pregnancy in November, showcasing her baby bump during a visit to Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom with Brandon, 43. Days later, multiple outlets reported that the two had married. In January, the actress and oil heir announced at a sex reveal party that they are expecting a daughter, as seen in pics guests shared on Instagram.
Shay is a girl mom herself. The 36-year-old shares daughters Atlas, 4, and Rome, 20 months, with partner Matte Babel.
"Atlas is such a good big sister," Shay said. "She's protective! It's great. We'll be at like a bouncy castle and any kids that are jumping too close to Rome. She'll be like, 'Watch out, my sister's there!' So it's really endearing. I grew up with a younger brother so I never had that sister relationship and I'm getting to live it through them, which is awesome."
The Dollface alum said motherhood has made me her "a lot more organized." And it her children were the one who helped inspire her to launch her first BÉIS Kids travel collection, which launched last summer.
"When I would be packing for a trip, there were different things that, obviously, my daughter would gravitate towards," Shay said. "She wanted different colors. She wanted a smaller size, so it was more appropriate for her to carry. Over time, I was like, 'Yeah, that makes sense. We should have rollers that are specific to kids that have certain features that they like.' For example, we have a little whistle that's on our backpacks. She definitely likes that a little too much at home. She's just walking around blowing the whistle!"
The actress continued, "It's nice to be able to have that little person that can tell me what she's wanting, and I have her feedback. And she is very specific. So I have a tough crowd."
