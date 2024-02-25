Why Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell Thinks Pregnant Ashley Benson Will Be a Great Mom

Watch : Why Shay Mitchell Says Having 2 Kids Is "WILD"

This pretty little mama is excited to welcome a longtime friend into the pretty little mamas club.

Shay Mitchell spoke to E! News exclusively about her experience raising her two kids and also shared her thoughts on Ashley Benson's road to motherhood, as her former Pretty Little Liars costar prepares to give birth to her first child with husband Brandon Davis.

"Ashley, we've always known from those days on set, any time there was a baby around, she's always been so incredible with kids," Shay said at the luggage wash and store pop-up from her BÉIS travel and lifestyle brand in West Hollywood, Calif. Feb. 23. "She's always loved kids. Always knew she would make a great mom when the time came."

Shay, who is also launching a new BÉIS Kids travel collection, continued, "So I'm really excited for her in this journey. It's gonna be really fun. Now we definitely have something else to bond over and I'll be sending her a BÉIS diaper bag real soon."