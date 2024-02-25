You Can't Miss Emma Stone's Ecstatic Reaction After Losing to Lily Gladstone at the 2024 SAG Awards

Watch : Lily Gladstone GLAMBOT: 2024 SAG Awards

When Lily Gladstone won her first SAG Award, her competitor Emma Stone was her biggest cheerleader.

During Netflix's live stream of the 2024 ceremony Feb. 24, the actress was shown jumping out of her seat and clapping furiously after presenter Jessica Chastain announced that Lily would be receiving the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Emma was nominated in the same category for her performance in Poor Things.

"My friends, fellow actors. I feel the good and what you have done, what you do," Lily said in her acceptance speech, later adding, "We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it."

The 37-year-old continued, "Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths and keep speaking up for each other."