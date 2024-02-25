You Can't Miss Emma Stone's Ecstatic Reaction After Losing to Lily Gladstone at the 2024 SAG Awards

Emma Stone could not have looked happier when Lily Gladstone beat her to win a SAG Award for best leading actress at the 2024 ceremony.

By Corinne Heller Feb 25, 2024 7:09 PMTags
MoviesAwards 2024SAG AwardsEmma Stone
Watch: Lily Gladstone GLAMBOT: 2024 SAG Awards

When Lily Gladstone won her first SAG Award, her competitor Emma Stone was her biggest cheerleader.

During Netflix's live stream of the 2024 ceremony Feb. 24, the actress was shown jumping out of her seat and clapping furiously after presenter Jessica Chastain announced that Lily would be receiving the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Emma was nominated in the same category for her performance in Poor Things.

"My friends, fellow actors. I feel the good and what you have done, what you do," Lily said in her acceptance speech, later adding, "We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it."

The 37-year-old continued, "Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths and keep speaking up for each other."

photos
2024 SAG Awards: Candid Moments

In addition to Emma, Lily had competed in the category against Maestro's Carey Mulligan and Barbie's Margot Robbie, who both clapped graciously for her, as well as Nyad's Annette Bening, who did not attend the SAG Awards (see a complete list of winners).

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And while Emma went home from the event empty handed, she has won other honors for her performance in Poor Things this award season: The 35-year-old received a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy in January and was given a BAFTA Film Award for Best Leading Actress Feb. 18. The actress had also previously won a SAG Award for her role in the 2016 film La La Land, for which she also received her first Oscar.

Both Emma and Lily are nominated for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards, which take place March 10.

See the actress and more stars showcased glam looks at the 2024 SAG Awards:

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Storm Reid

In custom Balmain.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton

In Dior Men and Christian Dior FW17 RTW.

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Off-White.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

In Tony Ward SS24 Couture.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrera

America in custom Christian Dior.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Bel Powley

In Chanel.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

In custom Balmain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

In Saint Laurent.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ryan Michelle Bathe

In Maria Lucia Hohan.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Quinta Brunson

In Saint Laurent.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Margot Robbie

In Schiaparelli FW20 Couture.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

In custom Armani Privé.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In Vivienne Westwood.

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace SS15 Couture.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

In Tamara Ralph FW23 Couture.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Penélope Cruz 

In custom Chanel.

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

In custom Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ayo Edebiri

In Luar FW23 RTW.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Emily Blunt

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

In Prada.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom BOSS.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 

In custom Valdrin Shahiti.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ciara

In Venus Prototypex.

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brie Larson

In custom Atelier Versace.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

In Elie Saab Haute Couture.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Watts

In Christian Dior SS23 Couture.

photos
View More Photos From SAG Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
