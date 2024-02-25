Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's "Love Story" at Chiefs Party in Las Vegas After Australia Visit

Watch : Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Sydney Eras Tour Concert

This prince is keeping his princess close to his heart after a whirlwind reunion across the globe.

After Travis Kelce left Sydney, Australia, where he recently visited his girlfriend Taylor Swift for two days, the Kansas City Chiefs star headed to Las Vegas to join his team in their continued celebration of their 2024 Super Bowl win. During their victory party at the XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas Feb. 24, the star tight end was seen smiling wide while dancing to a remix of his girlfriend's song "Love Story," played by DJ Marshmello, as seen in video shared by fans and on the venue's Instagram Stories.

Travis and Taylor had danced together to the 2008 track at the Chiefs' Super Bowl after-party, which was held at the same venue following the big game Feb. 11. Fans' videos showed the two singing the song to each other, including the line, "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess," before sharing a kiss on the dance floor.