Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's "Love Story" at Chiefs Party in Las Vegas After Australia Visit

This prince is keeping his princess close to his heart after a whirlwind reunion across the globe.
After Travis Kelce left Sydney, Australia, where he recently visited his girlfriend Taylor Swift for two days, the Kansas City Chiefs star headed to Las Vegas to join his team in their continued celebration of their 2024 Super Bowl win. During their victory party at the XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas Feb. 24, the star tight end was seen smiling wide while dancing to a remix of his girlfriend's song "Love Story," played by DJ Marshmello, as seen in video shared by fans and on the venue's Instagram Stories.
Travis and Taylor had danced together to the 2008 track at the Chiefs' Super Bowl after-party, which was held at the same venue following the big game Feb. 11. Fans' videos showed the two singing the song to each other, including the line, "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess," before sharing a kiss on the dance floor.
That had marked one of two viral moments between the two during the team's post-game celebration. Earlier in the night at Resorts World Las Vegas' Zouk Nightclub, Travis sang along to Taylor's hit "You Belong With Me" by the DJ booth as she watched. She later called the moment, "the most romantic thing that's ever happened to me."
The "Blank Space" singer and the athlete began dating last summer. During their recent rendezvous in Sydney, they enjoyed the summer weather again, visiting the Sydney Zoo together with friends, including Travis' former Chiefs teammate, NFL free agent Ross Travis, who Taylor cheered on as he fed a lion. The men later watched the Grammy winner perform one of her Eras tour concerts at Accor Stadium.
"I understand now," Ross wrote on his Instagram Story. "That. Was. Amazing."
Look back at Taylor and Travis' road to romance: