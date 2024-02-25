2024 SAG Awards: Glen Powell Reacts to Saving Romcoms and Tom Cruise

Watch : Glen Powell Reacts to the Massive Success of ‘Anyone But You’

It's hard work, but somebody's got to do it. And that somebody is Glen Powell.

At the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24, the 35-year-old reacted to claims he's saved both romcoms (with his and Sydney Sweeney's movie Anyone But You) and—in a more literal sense—Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

"I'm happy Tom's alive too, it was as good for me as it was for him," Glen exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Loni Love. "Saved Tom Cruise, saved the romcom. I'm feeling good."

The Set It Up star added, "I will say, the success of Anyone But You has been very unexpected and really wonderful. The way people have reacted to that movie has been insane." (See all the stars at the 2024 SAG Awards here.)

And indeed, the romcom that sparked romance rumors between its two stars soon became a fan-favorite—and it's an experience both Glen and Sydney would be happy to repeat.