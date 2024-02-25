We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to plant ownership and plant care, I've had varying levels of success. I just can't seem to get the right ratio of sun, soil, and water, and my plant oasis becomes a bit of a plant desert. Luckily, there are a few items out there that can help my green thumb flourish. Whether you have indoor or outdoor plants, I've compiled a list of the must-have plant accessories for every kind of plant parent. These are the essentials that can keep house plants, herbs, flowers, outdoor greenery, and more, alive and thriving.
Let's get real, watering isn't always easy. Sometimes it's hard to remember when, how much, or how often. To keep you on track, there's a set of self-watering bulbs that can take out that guesswork (and are also convenient when you're on vacation). When it comes to feeding your plants, it's not like they eat three meals a day and a snack. To give you a little help in that area, there's a set of plant food spikes that you just need to place in the soil. And because the best part of plants is admiring them, there's a stylish plant stand that can display up to nine pots.
So, keep on scrolling to find the must-have accessories for the (good and bad) plant parent in all of us. You'll have your space green and lush in no time.
Bamworld Tall Plant Stand
Display your plants in style with this chic vertical plant stand. It can support up to 150 pounds, includes 5 rows and 9 pallets, so there's plenty of room for your greenery. In fact, you might want to buy more plants to fill it up.
Premium Bypass Pruning Shears
Pruning your plants is just as important as growing them. These pruning shears get the job done. They're made of sharp, high carbon steel and feature an ergonomic handle that's easy to grip. One fan reported, "These are the best pruners I have ever owned. A must have for garden enthusiasts that love pruning."
Repotting Mat for Indoor Plant Transplanting and Mess Control
Whatever kind of space you're in, potting and repotting plants can be kind of a mess. Keep everything manageable with this repotting mat. It's 27 x 27 inches, made of a thick, waterproof fabric, and includes durable snaps to keep the corners in place. The mat protects your surfaces and collects dirt spillage with ease, both indoors and outside.
OFFIDIX Glass Plant Mister
This vintage-inspired glass plant mister is the perfect way to deliver hydration to your delicate plants. One reviewer raved, "I use this in my greenhouse to water my seedlings. It's adorable and a perfect size!"
Osmocote Smart-Release Plant Food Plus Outdoor & Indoor
If you're unsure how to feed your plants, this slow release plant food is a great option. Just mix it in your plant's soil and the soil's temperature will control how the food releases its nutrients. This user wrote, "Easy to use, long lasting and my flowers looked great all summer long."
XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand
Display fresh flowers or cuttings with this eye-catching plant terrarium in a lovely wooden stand. It's easy to put together and water your plants while they're in there, and reviewers glow that it's "pretty," "adorable," and "super cute."
Blazin' Bison Self Watering Bulbs for Plants, 2 Pieces
Don't worry about watering your plants again. All you need are these self-watering bulbs. Just fill with water, flip it, and press into your plant's soil. They can hold water for up to two weeks, which is so handy if you're out of town, and also look pretty in any space.
Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers, 3-Pack
Another great way to display your plants is with these macrame plant hangers. You get three in the set of varying lengths (35 inches, 29 inches, and 23 inches), and they add a retro aesthetic for indoor or outdoor use.
Burpee Premium Organic Potting Natural Soil Mix
Backed by over 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this organic potting mix is a popular choice for plants. It's formulated with plant food and coconut coir, which is better for controlling moisture, and is ideal for potted plants or raised flower beds.
Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes, 48 Spikes, 2-Pack
Another easy way to give your plants the food they need is with these convenient plant food spikes. Just place one in your plant's soil and it can feed continuously for up to two months. They're filled with micronutrients and are safe for all kinds of indoor plants. Plus, they're backed by over 62,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Entertaining for two or twenty? Elevate your next dinner party aesthetic with these tablescaping essentials.