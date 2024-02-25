We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to plant ownership and plant care, I've had varying levels of success. I just can't seem to get the right ratio of sun, soil, and water, and my plant oasis becomes a bit of a plant desert. Luckily, there are a few items out there that can help my green thumb flourish. Whether you have indoor or outdoor plants, I've compiled a list of the must-have plant accessories for every kind of plant parent. These are the essentials that can keep house plants, herbs, flowers, outdoor greenery, and more, alive and thriving.

Let's get real, watering isn't always easy. Sometimes it's hard to remember when, how much, or how often. To keep you on track, there's a set of self-watering bulbs that can take out that guesswork (and are also convenient when you're on vacation). When it comes to feeding your plants, it's not like they eat three meals a day and a snack. To give you a little help in that area, there's a set of plant food spikes that you just need to place in the soil. And because the best part of plants is admiring them, there's a stylish plant stand that can display up to nine pots.

So, keep on scrolling to find the must-have accessories for the (good and bad) plant parent in all of us. You'll have your space green and lush in no time.