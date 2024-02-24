Marlo Hampton Exits the Real Housewives of Atlanta Before Season 16

Marlo Hampton has announced that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after appearing on the show on and off since 2011.

By Corinne Heller Feb 24, 2024 10:21 PMTags
CastingThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravo
Watch: RHOA's Marlo Hampton Sounds Off on Dream Cast For Next Season

Marlo Hampton is a Real Housewife no more.

The 48-year-old announced that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta and will not return for the upcoming 16th season of the Bravo series, whose premiere date has not been announced.

"My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped," Hampton told E! News in a statement. "This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past. "

The reality star continued, "My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity! I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le Archive."

photos
The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

Hampton joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season four in 2011, appearing as a friend of the main cast. She went on to appear sporadically on the series until she was made a cast member in season 14 in 2022.

Despite her exit from the show, Hampton is not cutting ties with its cable network and parent company, saying in her statement, "I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal."

Prince Williams/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Shares Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

2

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

3

You'll Never Guess These Stars' Real Names

Hampton is not the only Real Housewives of Atlanta star to leave the show recently. Kandi Burruss, a cast member since season two in 2009, announced earlier this month that she was exiting the series.

"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," she told Variety at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."

Meanwhile, another longtime cast member, Porsha Williams Guobadi, announced Feb. 13 that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16 after taking two seasons off.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Find out which other TV shows have been renewed for new seasons:

Michele K. Short/HBO

Renewed: True Detective

HBO's anthology thriller will be back for season five with Night Country creator Issa López returning as showrunner, according to The Wrap.

Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

Renewed: Queens Court

Peacock's reality competition series returns this summer with three new celebrity queens who embark on a journey of a lifetime to find their king by dating 22 confident, successful men. Guided by Hollywood “couple goals” hosts, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the queens must let go of past heartbreak, embrace new connections, and find a man worthy of sharing their throne!

ABC/Matt Miller

Renewed: Celebrity Family Feud

The star-studded Family Feud spinoff will be back for season 11.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: Jeopardy! Masters

The game show spinoff, which pits Jeopardy! champions against each other, has been renewed for season two.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: The Bachelorette

The ABC dating reality show will be back for season 21 in summer 2024.

Matt Sayles/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: Abbott Elementary

ABC has renewed the comedy series for season four.

Hulu

Renewed: The Kardashians

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are returning to your TV screens—Hulu revealed in February that The Kardashians season five will premiere in spring 2024.

Jason Roman/Max

Renewed: On the Roam

On the Roam, Max's cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure and friendship, will be back for season two.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Renewed: The Traitors

Peacock's wildly successful celebrity competition series will be back for a third season starring a new batch of your favorite reality TV personalities.

AppleTV+

Renewed: Hijack

Apple TV+ announced season two for hit, high-octane thriller Hijack, starring and executive produced by Idris Elba.

Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max

Canceled: The Flight Attendant

The Max thriller won't be taking off for season three.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," star Kaley Cuoco announced Jan. 19. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons."

Apple TV+

Canceled: Schmigadoon!

The AppleTV+ musical comedy has been cancelled after two seasons.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!” co-creator Cinco Paul announced on Instagram. “The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did.”

E!/NBCUniversal

Renewed: House of Villains

E!'s hit reality compeition series starring you favorite reality TV badies will be back for season two.

HBO

Ending: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for its 12th and final season Feb. 4.

CBS

Ending: Blue Bloods

After 14 seasons, the cop drama starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg is ending on CBS in 2024.

Peacock

Renewed: Love Island

The Peacock reality competition series has been renewed for seasons six and seven.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Ending: Young Sheldon

CBS' The Big Bang Theory prequel will end after its upcoming 7th season.The series finale will air May 16.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Shares Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

2

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

3

You'll Never Guess These Stars' Real Names

4

Inside Travis Kelce's New Romantic Offseason With Taylor Swift

5

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance