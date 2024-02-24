Marlo Hampton Exits the Real Housewives of Atlanta Before Season 16

Watch : RHOA's Marlo Hampton Sounds Off on Dream Cast For Next Season

Marlo Hampton is a Real Housewife no more.

The 48-year-old announced that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta and will not return for the upcoming 16th season of the Bravo series, whose premiere date has not been announced.

"My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped," Hampton told E! News in a statement. "This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past. "

The reality star continued, "My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity! I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le Archive."