Marlo Hampton Exits the Real Housewives of Atlanta Before Season 16

Marlo Hampton is a Real Housewife no more.
The 48-year-old announced that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta and will not return for the upcoming 16th season of the Bravo series, whose premiere date has not been announced.
"My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped," Hampton told E! News in a statement. "This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past. "
The reality star continued, "My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity! I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le Archive."
Hampton joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season four in 2011, appearing as a friend of the main cast. She went on to appear sporadically on the series until she was made a cast member in season 14 in 2022.
Despite her exit from the show, Hampton is not cutting ties with its cable network and parent company, saying in her statement, "I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal."
Hampton is not the only Real Housewives of Atlanta star to leave the show recently. Kandi Burruss, a cast member since season two in 2009, announced earlier this month that she was exiting the series.
"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," she told Variety at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."
Meanwhile, another longtime cast member, Porsha Williams Guobadi, announced Feb. 13 that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16 after taking two seasons off.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
